Celeb Who Cursed Out Photographer At 2024 VMAs Is Hollywood's Rising Diva
One superstar's scathing response to a photographer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards is having an unlikely effect. It's proving that she is, officially, the pop diva of the moment. When Chappell Roan brought a sword with her to the VMAs red carpet, it seemed that the night's first-time nominee was ready to defend herself. And, when she cursed out a photographer while posing in her sheer, flowy red-carpet ensemble, she proved it.
Chappell Roan tells off a photographer at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/7yfCR9aDCw
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2024
It was clear that Roan was sure to have a big night at the VMAs since she was nominated for four awards. However, she managed to go viral before even stepping off the red carpet. Footage of the moment that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter shows Roan walking the carpet as a photographer seemed to shout, "Shut the f*** up" at her." Roan proceeded to repeat the insult right back. Another video of the moment shows Roan pointing directly at someone, who is presumed to be the same photographer. She says "Not me... Not me, b****." The moment quickly took the internet by storm, with many folks appreciating how she stood her ground in a tense moment.
Chappell Roan admitted that the red carpet was overwhelming
It seems that Chappell Roan's massive fanbase didn't need much more information than what was apparent in the brief clip to come to the "Red Wine Supernova" artist's defense. Some folks criticized her diva-like behavior as a red carpet newbie, while most were singing the singer's praises. "Chappell they could never make me hate you," one X user wrote. "Protect this national treasure," added another. Someone else declared Roan "finally a diva who's talented enough to be a diva."
Chappell Roan reacts to being yelled at by photographers on the #VMAs black carpet: "The carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back!" pic.twitter.com/SqUbGdBhnm
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 11, 2024
While some thought Roan was acting like a diva in this viral moment, the star may not have felt like one. This was Roan's first Video Music Awards red carpet, and she stopped for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to share just how "overwhelming" it all was. "This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she said. She then explained her fight with the photographer, saying, "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying." According to her, "I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that." These days, it seems like no one in Hollywood's career is on the up and up quite like Roan's. Despite all the difficulties of her first VMAs, it's clear that Roan is ready to stand up for herself no matter what.