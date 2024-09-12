Celeb Who Cursed Out Photographer At 2024 VMAs Is Hollywood's Rising Diva

It seems that Chappell Roan's massive fanbase didn't need much more information than what was apparent in the brief clip to come to the "Red Wine Supernova" artist's defense. Some folks criticized her diva-like behavior as a red carpet newbie, while most were singing the singer's praises. "Chappell they could never make me hate you," one X user wrote. "Protect this national treasure," added another. Someone else declared Roan "finally a diva who's talented enough to be a diva."

Advertisement

Chappell Roan reacts to being yelled at by photographers on the #VMAs black carpet: "The carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back!" pic.twitter.com/SqUbGdBhnm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 11, 2024

While some thought Roan was acting like a diva in this viral moment, the star may not have felt like one. This was Roan's first Video Music Awards red carpet, and she stopped for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to share just how "overwhelming" it all was. "This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she said. She then explained her fight with the photographer, saying, "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying." According to her, "I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that." These days, it seems like no one in Hollywood's career is on the up and up quite like Roan's. Despite all the difficulties of her first VMAs, it's clear that Roan is ready to stand up for herself no matter what.

Advertisement