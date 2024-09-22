Tragic Details About Hallmark Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Life

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has been very open about her mental health struggles. The actor posted a candid message on Facebook in 2019 to acknowledge World Mental Health Awareness and share she was experiencing anxiety triggered by a family health issue. "To say I'm emotionally and mentally depleted is an understatement. I share all of this because it brought up some serious realizations that quite honestly smacked me in the face with emotion," she wrote. "I am sharing my own struggles with my anxiety in the hope that it reminds us all that we are never as alone as we sometimes feel," she added. Four years later, while speaking to Wondermind, Garcia Swisher shared that she was still dealing with anxiety but had learned how to cope better with her mental health. "I think my journey in battling my anxiety has been about bolstering my inner self and having faith that I have the tools to get through it when I'm feeling uncomfortable," the former "Reba" star said. After all, embracing anxiety can sometimes be the key to managing it.

Sadly, anxiety isn't the only negative mental health experience Garcia Swisher has experienced. Following the birth of her daughter, Sailor, in 2016, Garcia Swisher encountered postpartum depression. "I was sort of in a blur," she shared on "Build Series" in 2017. "I was more than just a little off. I felt very not grounded, on any level." Thankfully, with the support of her family and by being a little kinder to herself, the actor was able to work through her struggles.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

