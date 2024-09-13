Trump Accidentally Compliments Kamala While Running Scared From Another Debate

If the first presidential debate of 2024 left Republicans feeling optimistic about their chosen candidate's chances at the polls, the second allowed for a few seeds of doubt to take hold. In fact, Former President Donald Trump's behavior during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris showed that his confidence had crumbled since the first go-round. From the moment Harris shook hands with Trump, The List's body language expert confirmed, she was ready to go toe-to-toe with him. While the Democratic candidate was criticized for avoiding direct answers on some issues, Harris scored points with many for her persuasive delivery, her cool under pressure, and her emphasis on unity over fearmongering. Not surprisingly, Taylor Swift offered her full endorsement immediately after the broadcast.

Advertisement

The face-off was a massive hit with viewers; the Associated Press reports over 67 million people tuned in. And apparently Trump was impressed as well. Less than an hour after the debate, he took to his Truth Social account to declare it "my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!" From there, the controversial politician continued to post poll results and comments — all from right-leaning sources, naturally — declaring him the undisputed winner. And yet, despite his love of an audience and Trump's unsurprising claim of a win, he has no interest in going for Round 2.

Though Harris and her team were in favor of a second debate, the former "Apprentice" host made his position clear. "When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH,'" he wrote on September 12. Trump went on to make some jabs at the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis and inflation, before returning to his all-caps promise: "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"

Advertisement