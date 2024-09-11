Trump's Claim About Biden's True Feelings On Kamala Fans Flames Of Rumored Feud With Obama
All pretense of civility abandoned early on, former president Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris faced off at long last in their first presidential debate on September 10. The accusations and insults between the two came thick and fast, often getting personal. (Get ready for a new batch of Kamala Harris memes in the morning.) However, one of the most below-the-belt punches delivered that night came from Trump, who claimed that the vice president doesn't have the support of the current POTUS.
As quoted by a reporter by Dallas's Fox News affiliate on X, formerly Twitter, Trump inserted a jab about both Harris's 2020 presidential campaign and her relationship with the eventual winner. "[Joe Biden] hates her, he can't stand her. He got 14 million votes, she got zero votes," he said. The accusation carried serious echoes of things Trump has said about a rumored feud between Biden and his former boss, Barack Obama. Back when the president was still running for re-election, the divisive candidate suggested Obama was a driving force behind his withdrawal from the race. Trump told the New York Post, "Obama can't stand him, and he can't stand Obama. Obama had a part because he said he wasn't going to support him," and this, in turn, gave Biden "no choice" but to drop out.
Rumors of the feuds may be exaggerated
Much as Donald Trump would like to think his Democratic opponents are secretly warring behind the scenes, there's no real evidence to suggest otherwise. By all accounts, President Biden and former president Barack Obama are still good friends, and Biden has even turned to Obama for advice during his presidency despite his own long record of political service. The 43rd president even offered to give his vice president money from his own pocket so Biden wouldn't have to sell his house to help support his late son Beau's family — hardly the act of a frenemy.
As for Biden and his current veep, they may not be utter besties; after all, they were once competitors for the Democratic ticket just four years ago. But they've known each other for years — Harris used to work with Beau Biden when they were both attorneys general — and despite tensions the two have had in the past, they have a good working relationship. In the end, their mutual respect, their love for their country, and their fear of a second Trump administration will keep them united. And Trump's claim of hatred on the president's part holds about as much water as his claim about dogs and dinner.