Trump's Claim About Biden's True Feelings On Kamala Fans Flames Of Rumored Feud With Obama

All pretense of civility abandoned early on, former president Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris faced off at long last in their first presidential debate on September 10. The accusations and insults between the two came thick and fast, often getting personal. (Get ready for a new batch of Kamala Harris memes in the morning.) However, one of the most below-the-belt punches delivered that night came from Trump, who claimed that the vice president doesn't have the support of the current POTUS.

Advertisement

As quoted by a reporter by Dallas's Fox News affiliate on X, formerly Twitter, Trump inserted a jab about both Harris's 2020 presidential campaign and her relationship with the eventual winner. "[Joe Biden] hates her, he can't stand her. He got 14 million votes, she got zero votes," he said. The accusation carried serious echoes of things Trump has said about a rumored feud between Biden and his former boss, Barack Obama. Back when the president was still running for re-election, the divisive candidate suggested Obama was a driving force behind his withdrawal from the race. Trump told the New York Post, "Obama can't stand him, and he can't stand Obama. Obama had a part because he said he wasn't going to support him," and this, in turn, gave Biden "no choice" but to drop out.

Advertisement