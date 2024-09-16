Why Henry Winkler Has A Bone To Pick With Donald Trump

Henry Winkler is known for his great sense of humor, but the "Happy Days" actor wasn't so happy when recalling an incident between himself and Donald Trump recently. While appearing as a guest on Bill Maher's podcast Club Random, Winkler revealed that he has a bone to pick with the former president.

As Winkler explained, "I don't forgive people who don't see you, who don't acknowledge your existence." When asked to give an example of when someone had done that to him, Winkler said, "The first time I met a man who [was] running for president at the time. I met [Trump] at a ball, at a big event, and he literally pushed me out of the way."

Maher shrugged off the anecdote and moved on to other talking points, but it clearly left a major impression on Winkler, who has been a staunch naysayer since Trump's transformation from real estate mogul to presidential hopeful to president. Could this subtle snub have been partial fuel for the fire? Given everything Winkler has said about Trump since the start of his first campaign in 2016, it certainly seems possible.

