Happy Days' Henry Winkler Almost Landed John Travolta's Role In Grease

Leather jacket, slicked back hair, cock-eyed grin, a too-cool attitude — as far as classic greasers go, it's hard to differentiate between The Fonz from "Happy Days" and Danny Zuko from "Grease" (besides the fact that one infamously jumped over a shark on water skis and the other did not, of course). But for one brief moment in Hollywood history, actor Henry Winkler could have played both heartbreakers.

That is, as he put it in an interview with CNN, if he had just kept his mouth shut. Indeed, Winkler's iconic role on "Happy Days" came at a time when pop culture was wild about the apple pie Americana of the late '50s. The show that made The Fonz famous ran for a decade, from 1974 to 1984, and the classic movie musical "Grease" was released around the same time, in 1978.

So, it's not hard to imagine The Fonz playing the role of head T-bird too. But as history would have it, that summer lovin' wasn't Winkler's to enjoy.