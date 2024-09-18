Inside Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney's Experience As A Child Actor

Long-time fans will know that Alison Sweeney is one of the Hallmark stars who've also starred on "Days of Our Lives," with the California native debuting as Sami Brady when she was only 16 years old. The part was an important milestone in Sweeney's career, but it was one she had to work hard to maintain. "I was a junior in high school and my dad was really serious about my academics and my going to college," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I was able to stay at my school and I would film in the afternoons. For my senior year, I was applying to colleges like normal."

It was no-doubt challenging for the Hallmark star to balance her everyday schoolwork and college preparation with her "Days" job, but her father's perspective on the situation changed after a significant college tour. "We went to Northwestern," Sweeney said. "The dean of the entertainment school pulled my dad aside and said, 'Please don't make her do this. Kids go to four years of college to have the opportunity she has. When she gets fired, we'll accept her but don't make her give up this opportunity.' I'm so grateful. That turned my dad around!"

After high school graduation, Sweeney did attempt to take evening classes at UCLA while working on "Days of Our Lives," writing in her book "All The Days of My Life (So Far)" that she eventually accepted that she couldn't do both. "The show's producers helped in every way they could," she said. "But it was still impossible to find time for everything." While Sweeney's dreams of college didn't come to fruition, her acting career has taken her further than anyone could've expected.

