Don Jr.'s New Friend Bettina Anderson Sends Kimberly Guilfoyle Split Rumors Into Overdrive

Amid swirling rumors of his split from fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. is stirring up speculation about a new romance after being spotted getting cozy with a friend by the name of Bettina Anderson. According to the Daily Mail, the eldest son of Former President Donald Trump was caught kissing Bettina while out enjoying brunch at a bar in Palm Beach without any sign of Guilfoyle. In fact, eyewitnesses claimed that the duo couldn't keep their hands off each other during their very public outing. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," one source reported, adding, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other." Bettina was even seen touching and caressing Don Jr.'s thigh at one point, with another insider reasoning, "I guess they're not trying to hide it."

Advertisement

According to them it wasn't the alleged couple's first outing either, noting, "They've been seen together all over Palm Beach." Bettina is a socialite and the daughter of the late prominent banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and his wife, philanthropist Inger Anderson. She is the co-founder of the nonprofit organization The Paradise Fund, which provides disaster relief to areas affected by various calamities. Bettina serves as a board member for the environmental and arts organization, the Project Paradise Film Fund.

"I'm just your typical stay at home mom," her Instagram bio reads, "only I don't do household chores...or have a husband...or have kids." While Bettina's exact connection to Don Jr. remains unclear at the time of writing, it's worth noting that she follows both him and his famous father on Instagram, which seems to hint at her political affiliations. Meanwhile, the reactions to Don Jr.'s possible new love interest have been swift.



Advertisement