Don Jr.'s New Friend Bettina Anderson Sends Kimberly Guilfoyle Split Rumors Into Overdrive
Amid swirling rumors of his split from fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. is stirring up speculation about a new romance after being spotted getting cozy with a friend by the name of Bettina Anderson. According to the Daily Mail, the eldest son of Former President Donald Trump was caught kissing Bettina while out enjoying brunch at a bar in Palm Beach without any sign of Guilfoyle. In fact, eyewitnesses claimed that the duo couldn't keep their hands off each other during their very public outing. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," one source reported, adding, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other." Bettina was even seen touching and caressing Don Jr.'s thigh at one point, with another insider reasoning, "I guess they're not trying to hide it."
According to them it wasn't the alleged couple's first outing either, noting, "They've been seen together all over Palm Beach." Bettina is a socialite and the daughter of the late prominent banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and his wife, philanthropist Inger Anderson. She is the co-founder of the nonprofit organization The Paradise Fund, which provides disaster relief to areas affected by various calamities. Bettina serves as a board member for the environmental and arts organization, the Project Paradise Film Fund.
"I'm just your typical stay at home mom," her Instagram bio reads, "only I don't do household chores...or have a husband...or have kids." While Bettina's exact connection to Don Jr. remains unclear at the time of writing, it's worth noting that she follows both him and his famous father on Instagram, which seems to hint at her political affiliations. Meanwhile, the reactions to Don Jr.'s possible new love interest have been swift.
Social media users took several jabs at Kimberly Guilfoyle
News of Donald Trump Jr.'s rendezvous with socialite Bettina Anderson comes nearly a month after he was last seen with his supposed fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, at a MAGA event in Palm Beach County on August 18, 2024. For a while now, there have been signs that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s relationship is on the rocks despite the Republican couple frequently being seen together at rallies and public gatherings. After one Instagram user inquired whether the two were still together back in July, Rob Thompson, a realtor and close friend of the couple, confirmed, "Yes and they are very happy" (via OK! magazine). In light of Trump Jr.'s recent outing with Anderson, many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.
"Oh no poor Kimberly Guilfoyle," one fan wrote with a laughing emoji. Another suggested that this was could be the reason the former Fox News host looked so despondent in her most recent photos. Meanwhile, others compared Trump Jr. with his father, who has a notable history of cheating on his wives (both past and present). "Like father like son. Seems Jr. is a cheater just like his dad. Who saw that coming?" one quipped. Another commenter also joked, "A rotten apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Guilfoyle, who got engaged to Trump Jr. in 2022, previously opened up about their relationship during a 2021 episode of "Successful Philantrophy," gushing, "I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent." According to the staunch Trump supporter, her fiancé felt the exact same way about her. "We're very committed and very in love," Guilfoyle clarified (via People). Given recent events, however, we're not so sure.