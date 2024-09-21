Angelina Jolie Isn't Making Showbiz Dreams Easy For Sons Maddox & Pax
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children have figured out the secret to following in their parent's footsteps without being labeled as nepo babies. There's no doubt that Brangelina's children live insanely lavish lives, thanks to their famous parents' considerable net worth. However, they leave the glitz and glamor at the door when they step into the office. Angelina's eldest sons Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt put their strong work ethic on full display when they lent a helping hand to the assistant directing department of their mom's directorial effort "Without Blood." In a chat at the People/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite star Salma Hayek Pinault confirmed that the boys weren't given any special treatment during filming. In fact, their Oscar-winning mom took an even stricter tone with them.
"[Angelina's] demanding," she explained. "They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place." In fact, Maddox and Pax took their job so seriously that they weren't afraid to speak to Hayek Pinault in a more professional manner as well. The "Fools Rush In" star admitted that she initially tried to riff with the boys but quickly realized that she needed to treat them with the respect they deserved for being valued crew members. Of course, Angelina couldn't be happier about Maddox and Pax's contribution to her movie, as she told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's a new season in our lives. I'm very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day."
Angelina Jolie's other children are working their way up the ladder as well
Angelina Jolie also collaborated with Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt when she directed "First They Killed My Father." Maddox was credited as an executive producer on the project, while his younger brother earned himself a nod for still photography. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the film's premiere, Angelina couldn't help but give a shoutout to her eldest. "When we did notes in the production meetings, his were always better than mine," the "Eternals" star gushed, adding, "He's very studious, but he's got a wicked sense of humor and he's very fun to be with."
Of course, Pax and Maddox aren't the only ones in the Jolie-Pitt family paving their way in the entertainment world without too much of their parents' influence. The boys' little sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has proved that she doesn't need nepotism to succeed either. As an insider enthused to ET about her fledgling career in May 2024, "Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage."
Further, they clarified that the aspiring dancer honed her skills through hard work and a relentless dedication to her craft. Likewise, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt isn't getting any professional handouts either. When Angelina produced the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders" in 2023, Vivienne helped her out by acting as her production assistant. Even Zahara Jolie-Pitt is following in her mother's footsteps in her own subtle way.