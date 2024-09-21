Angelina Jolie Isn't Making Showbiz Dreams Easy For Sons Maddox & Pax

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children have figured out the secret to following in their parent's footsteps without being labeled as nepo babies. There's no doubt that Brangelina's children live insanely lavish lives, thanks to their famous parents' considerable net worth. However, they leave the glitz and glamor at the door when they step into the office. Angelina's eldest sons Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt put their strong work ethic on full display when they lent a helping hand to the assistant directing department of their mom's directorial effort "Without Blood." In a chat at the People/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite star Salma Hayek Pinault confirmed that the boys weren't given any special treatment during filming. In fact, their Oscar-winning mom took an even stricter tone with them.

"[Angelina's] demanding," she explained. "They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place." In fact, Maddox and Pax took their job so seriously that they weren't afraid to speak to Hayek Pinault in a more professional manner as well. The "Fools Rush In" star admitted that she initially tried to riff with the boys but quickly realized that she needed to treat them with the respect they deserved for being valued crew members. Of course, Angelina couldn't be happier about Maddox and Pax's contribution to her movie, as she told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's a new season in our lives. I'm very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day."

