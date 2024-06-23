Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proved She Doesn't Need Nepotism To Be Successful
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt started forging her own path in the world before she entered adulthood. A May 2024 video of her dancing had everyone convinced she would outshine her parents' talents without even being an actor. In fact, we were first introduced to her abilities through a 2022 viral video of her busting a move to Doja Cat's "Vegas." These videos not only showcased Shiloh's skills, but also made it obvious that she didn't want to make a huge deal of her celebrity status.
In both of these clips, she sported casual clothes that made her indistinguishable from the rest of her class. Similarly, in the 2022 clip, she was happy to share the spotlight with her fellow dancers and remained in sync with them throughout their performance. If all of that wasn't enough proof of her humility, an insider's 2024 chat with Entertainment Tonight left no room for doubt. The source asserted, "She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," (via OK! Magazine).
They further explained that Shiloh was devoted to her craft and was happy to put in the effort required to hone her skills. The source had high praise for her as they gushed, "Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it."
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly trying her hand at several professions
Given Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's A-lister status, it probably would've been easy for them to pull a few strings to get their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt her start in Hollywood. However, the young adult didn't appear to have much of an inclination for the craft and instead seemed content investing her time in several lucrative passion projects. In February 2023, an InTouch Weekly insider revealed that Shiloh made about $14,000 a week through "small dance jobs, tutoring and reading books to produce as films."
The confidant further asserted that Shiloh's beauty had caught the attention of several modeling agencies, and she was considering taking on a few gigs solely to earn some money to fund her other ventures. It certainly seems like Shiloh isn't using Angelina's stunning net worth to make her dreams a reality. In addition to building her career, she seems focused on creating a healthy social life.
In February 2023, a source told Life & Style that Shiloh had grown quite extroverted in her teens and "made a ton of friends in dance class, school and through social media." They also noted that the "Salt" star couldn't be happier that her daughter had managed to find a community of people she could feel at home with. Meanwhile, another source stated that Shiloh was open to the idea of welcoming love into her life. However, they stressed that she would only date somebody if they had her mom's stamp of approval.
She reportedly wants to drop her dad's famous last name
After Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were spotted hanging out with actor Paul Mescal in January 2023, fans were convinced that the youngster was gearing up for her Hollywood debut. However, a source told Us Weekly that the mother-daughter duo had a casual meeting with the actor after loving his performance in the play of "A Streetcar Named Desire."
The source dished on how Angelina felt about Shiloh's varied passions, explaining, "[Angelina] wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it's like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth." All in all, it seems like Shiloh is comfortable with using her mom's celebrity status for creative inspiration instead of getting an unfair advantage.
On the flip side, the dancer seemingly doesn't want to use her dad, Brad Pitt's, name for anything. In May 2024, TMZ reported that Shiloh had spent her 18th birthday filing court documents to drop "Pitt" from her last name. While Shiloh's decision spoke volumes about her relationship with her dad, it also told us that having a famous last name attached to hers wasn't nearly as important as her need to stay true to herself. Ultimately, it seems like Shiloh has made it obvious that she doesn't want to use nepotism to build her career.