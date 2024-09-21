Dave Bautista Is Nearly Unrecognizable After His Weight Loss Transformation

Since beginning his weight loss journey, Dave Bautista has lost well over 50 pounds. The "Blade Runner 2049" star revealed in a September 2024 interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark" how he did it with the help of his Jiu-jitsu trainer and friend, Jason Manly. "I brought [...] my buddy Jason Manly over to Budapest with me while I was filming 'Dune.' We did nothing but grapple, like for hours," Bautista shared (via People). During the process, he lost a lot of muscle mass as well, which the WWE alum had to sacrifice in order to achieve his current physique (the truth about Bautista's wrestling career is that he was accused of using steroids to develop an enormous, tank-like build).

Unfortunately, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" fan favorite didn't elaborate much on what he eats, but Bautista mentioned in his 2023 Men's Health interview that he tries to adhere to a primarily plant-based diet. "I eat as clean as possible. I was eating mostly vegan, except for eggs because I couldn't give them up for breakfast," the actor admitted. He also makes sure to hit his protein intake to maintain muscle mass.

Despite the negative reactions to Bautista's weight loss, several fans also commended the former wrestler for prioritizing his health over his looks, including one X user who pointed out that Bautista "struggled with body dysmorphia" throughout his time with WWE. Others noted how age is also a factor in his changing physique. One X user summed it up perfectly: "Hey as long as he feels good, it's all that matters."

