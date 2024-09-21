Dave Bautista Is Nearly Unrecognizable After His Weight Loss Transformation
"What happened to Dave Bautista?" was the question on everyone's lips following the former wrestler's dramatic weight loss transformation, which left many scratching their heads. On September 9, 2024, Bautista made headlines when he showed up at the Toronto International Film Festival with a noticeably leaner figure that was a stark departure from his signature huge build. The actor, who was there for the world premiere of his new movie "The Last Showgirl," sported a black monogram suit by Gucci, which Bautista accessorized with a pearl necklace and his trademark tinted shades. After photos of his new look were posted online, fans took to X, formerly known Twitter, to share their thoughts. "Woooh this is too much weight loss, hope he's fine?" one worried X user wrote while others simply admitted to being shocked and astounded by the change.
Dave Bautista Embraces Las Vegas Excess in Gucci Logomania Suit, Pearl Necklaces and Diamonds for 'The Last Showgirl' Premiere at 2024 TIFF Red Carpet https://t.co/QWjqgxx438
— WWD (@wwd) September 9, 2024
The WWE legend, who first broke into acting with a small role in 2010's "Wrong Side of Town," explained in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that his decision to lose weight was largely inspired by Bautista's desire to land more diverse roles. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star confirmed that during the filming of "Knock at the Cabin," he topped out 315 pounds which "took forever to shed off," (via YouTube). As Bautista elaborated, "And then I noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I felt. And I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera." At the time, the wrestler turned actor also addressed the growing comments surrounding his weight, pointing out that even with a considerably slimmer figure, he's still massive. "They think I'm like anorexic," Bautista remarked. "[But] I'm 6'4" 240 pounds. [...] I'm still a large human being!"
How Dave Bautista lost weight
Since beginning his weight loss journey, Dave Bautista has lost well over 50 pounds. The "Blade Runner 2049" star revealed in a September 2024 interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark" how he did it with the help of his Jiu-jitsu trainer and friend, Jason Manly. "I brought [...] my buddy Jason Manly over to Budapest with me while I was filming 'Dune.' We did nothing but grapple, like for hours," Bautista shared (via People). During the process, he lost a lot of muscle mass as well, which the WWE alum had to sacrifice in order to achieve his current physique (the truth about Bautista's wrestling career is that he was accused of using steroids to develop an enormous, tank-like build).
Unfortunately, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" fan favorite didn't elaborate much on what he eats, but Bautista mentioned in his 2023 Men's Health interview that he tries to adhere to a primarily plant-based diet. "I eat as clean as possible. I was eating mostly vegan, except for eggs because I couldn't give them up for breakfast," the actor admitted. He also makes sure to hit his protein intake to maintain muscle mass.
Despite the negative reactions to Bautista's weight loss, several fans also commended the former wrestler for prioritizing his health over his looks, including one X user who pointed out that Bautista "struggled with body dysmorphia" throughout his time with WWE. Others noted how age is also a factor in his changing physique. One X user summed it up perfectly: "Hey as long as he feels good, it's all that matters."