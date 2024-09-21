While Janet Jackson has been famous for nearly her entire life, the lack of privacy the legendary pop star experienced during her formative years has made her incredibly protective over her private life as an adult. She is quite good at living stealthily, too, as Jackson has even been able to hide multiple marriages over the years (until after they were done). Unsurprisingly, Jackson is careful about what she shares about her only child, son Eissa, especially as he gets older. Jackson has also gone on the record to say that Eissa will not be pushed to follow the family line and join the entertainment industry as a youth. Keeping her son out of the public eye is no doubt Jackson's way of ensuring he has more of a childhood than she did.

Jackson welcomed Eissa on January 3, 2017, with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana. The couple split three months later — and Jackson reportedly made millions in the divorce — but remain committed to giving Eissa a nice life in London, England. Jackson shared the first photo of Eissa days after her split but has largely kept her son off of social media since.

Given her extreme level of fame, however, paparazzi have provided the occasional snapshot of Janet and her kid. Additionally, Jackson has herself shared small nuggets of information with the public in interviews and on Instagram, typically while beaming with pride as she discusses her only child. Here is a look at what we know about Janet Jackson's son Eissa.

