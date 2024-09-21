How Does Elton John Feel About His Superfan Donald Trump? It's Complicated

Elton John and Donald Trump were friendly once. In fact, Trump invited John to perform at his and Melania's wedding in 2005 and the former accepted the gig. When John and his longtime partner, David Furnish, finally tied the knot in 2014, Trump publicly congratulated them in a since-deleted blog post, writing: "If two people dig each other, they dig each other. Good luck, Elton. Good luck, David. Have a great life (via The New York Times). Former Trump aides told The New York Times that the former president couldn't get enough of John's music, often playing his albums endlessly on his private plane during the 2016 campaign trail, leaving his staff unable to catch any Zs.

Despite his vocal support of John's marriage, the Trump administration threatened the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and John told The Guardian, "I'm not a Republican in a million years." Still, John and Trump seemed to have an amicable relationship, that is, until it came to light that John's team had filed a cease and desist order against the Trump campaign in an attempt to get the then-presidential hopeful to stop playing John's songs at his 2016 rallies.

"I don't really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign," John told The Guardian at the time. "I'm British. I've met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it's nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different." Trump, unsurprisingly, didn't heed the order to refrain from playing John's songs at political events and kept his favorites, "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" on his campaign playlists.

