The Wildest Nicknames Donald Trump Has Made Up For His Opponents

Of all the ways former President Donald Trump lashes out at his political opponents, few tactics have the same impressively adolescent sheen as his penchant for nicknames. From his critics to reporters to Democrat and Republican adversaries alike, Trump has a knack for turning their names into punchy, condescending monikers that insult their appearance, personality, or professionalism. In some lucky cases, Trump crams all three jabs into one epithet.

For the most part, Trump's nicknames hurt no one but possibly the unfortunate person on the receiving end of his improvised moniker. However, in other cases, the former president's nickname raised nuclear alarm bells, like when he opted to dub North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "Rocket Man." Trump used this nickname at his first address to the United Nations in September 2017. He continued to use the name in tweets and at other political events.

Trump's public taunts of a dictator with an arsenal of nuclear warheads unsurprisingly put the global community on high alert. Many argued that the ex-POTUS was goading North Korea into a nuclear battle. These concerns seemed validated by Michael Schmidt's "Donald Trump v. The United States," in which the New York Times correspondent reported that even John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, was concerned about the president's continued discussion of dropping nuclear weapons on North Korea. Per Schmidt's reporting, Trump wanted to blame the attack on a different country (via NBC).