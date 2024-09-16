Ty Pennington Has Come A Long Way From His Party-Filled Past

In May 2007, Ty Pennington was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Pennington was 42 years old at the time, and in the midst of the fourth season of his popular ABC show, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." According to CBS, Pennington released a statement shortly after the incident, saying, "Under no circumstances should anyone consume alcohol while driving. I could have jeopardized the lives of others, and I am grateful there was no accident or harm done to anyone. This was my wake-up call."

Since then, Pennington has gone on to prove that his DUI being a wake-up call was not just lip-service. On an episode of HGTV star and longtime friend Sabrina Soto's podcast, "Redesigning Life with Sabrina Soto," Pennington revealed that he rarely drinks alcohol these days. "It's not that I won't, like on the holidays or whatever, because I love wine, but I just don't party anymore. Like, I don't get out of control to the point that I'm like, you know, just belligerent."

Drinking and partying became things that simply were not fun for Pennington anymore and largely came out of trying to fill the void when overworking himself and losing touch with friends, family, and reality, as he told Soto. "When you lose all of that, you become the loneliest human on the planet. And you look for, like, love in all the wrong places and you get really lost."

