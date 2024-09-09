Tragic Details About HGTV's Ty Pennington

HGTV star Ty Pennington is known for his upbeat, chipper demeanor, but life hasn't always been easy for the handyman who's helped hundreds of families improve their homes. The "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," "Ty Breaker," and "Rock The Block" host has faced some tragic hurdles in his life, including family strife.

Pennington has been open about his early family life, admitting in his 2019 memoir "Life to the Extreme: How a Chaotic Kid Became America's Favorite Carpenter," that "it's safe to say my family isn't built on a strong foundation, but rather contains lots of cracks and fault lines from the very beginning." The star elaborated on his family dynamics further on Instagram in January 2019 when he shared a throwback photo from a family dinner, which appeared to show him as a teenager. He captioned it "Last Supper" and suggested via hashtags that he was thrown out of the house after (though he didn't share why). But that tumultuous start no doubt taught Pennington some important life skills. "Sometimes when a foundation is crumbling, you need to be able to move that home to another location. It isn't easy, but it's often worth the trouble," he wrote in his book.

That's hardly the only stumbling block Pennington has experienced, though. From serious health issues to struggling through school, this quirky extrovert has faced some very difficult times.