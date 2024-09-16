Prince Harry's 40th Birthday May Be What Keeps His & Meghan's Hollywood Dreams Afloat

Since leaving their roles as working royals back in 2020, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have made quite a change to their career trajectories. The pair signed Netflix and Spotify deals and have been working to make names for themselves that aren't associated with the royal family. As public figures that much of the world has a vested interest, the couple already had quite a leg up on most people when it came to building careers in Hollywood. Yet, Harry's recent birthday means that they have even more of an advantage: The Sussexes just scored a whopping $10 million.

On September 15, Harry celebrated his 40th birthday. While this is a milestone birthday no matter who you are, it held a particularly special significance for Harry as the Duke was given a hefty inheritance. Queen Elizabeth II's mother and Harry's great-grandmother, The Queen Mother, died in 2002 at 101 years old. Her death came just shy of a decade after she created a trust fund for her great-grandchildren, which they would earn in parts: first on their 21st birthday and then on their 40th. A former royal aide explained to The Times that this plan "was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way," adding, "It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them."

