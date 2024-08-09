How William & Kate Reportedly Feel About Harry's Inheritance Won't Help Reconciliation Efforts

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex may be on the outs with the rest of the royal family, but he's about to get a special gift thanks to his family tree. Unfortunately, from the sound of it, his brother William, Prince of Wales is far from thrilled. On September 15, Harry will turn 40. And, while this is a milestone birthday no matter who you are, for Harry, it's particularly important. This birthday means he'll be scoring $8.5 million.

Harry and William's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, died in 2002. She left a whopping $90 million to her family in a trust fund. She instructed that Harry should be given his portion of the fund when he turned 40. This plan was, of course, decades in the making. However, due to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry's behavior in the interim, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales may not be too pleased that the duke will be receiving such a massive birthday present from Queen Elizabeth II's late mother.

"There's nothing [William] can do about it, aside from shaking his head," a source close to the royals told Closer, adding that "if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday." According to the source, "William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it."

