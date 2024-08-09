How William & Kate Reportedly Feel About Harry's Inheritance Won't Help Reconciliation Efforts
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex may be on the outs with the rest of the royal family, but he's about to get a special gift thanks to his family tree. Unfortunately, from the sound of it, his brother William, Prince of Wales is far from thrilled. On September 15, Harry will turn 40. And, while this is a milestone birthday no matter who you are, for Harry, it's particularly important. This birthday means he'll be scoring $8.5 million.
Harry and William's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, died in 2002. She left a whopping $90 million to her family in a trust fund. She instructed that Harry should be given his portion of the fund when he turned 40. This plan was, of course, decades in the making. However, due to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry's behavior in the interim, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales may not be too pleased that the duke will be receiving such a massive birthday present from Queen Elizabeth II's late mother.
"There's nothing [William] can do about it, aside from shaking his head," a source close to the royals told Closer, adding that "if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday." According to the source, "William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it."
Harry and Meghan want to put the feud behind them
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Prince William have been engaged in a bitter feud since Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal roles back in 2020. William reportedly thinks that Harry's strained relationship with his family should affect his inheritance. "William doesn't think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he's letting it be known," the source explained to Closer, adding that from his perspective, "Harry is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all."
William and Kate Middleton's anger toward Harry seems to be growing and, from the sound of it, this is surely not good news for Harry and Meghan Markle. While the feud still may be raging in William and Kate's eyes, Harry and Meghan feel differently. A source told the Daily Mail that "it seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift." A source told OK! that William and Kate's refusal to interact with Harry and Meghan "hasn't stopped them from trying to connect."
It seems that Harry's upcoming windfall has pushed William and Kate away even further. The source told Closer that the couple doesn't "trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths." Consequently, it doesn't sound like Harry and Meghan will get their wish for a reconciliation anytime soon.