We Gave Ty Pennington His Extreme Makeover Home Edition Hair Again & It Still Works For Him
It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" first premiered on TV. Life was simpler then: wedge shoes were all the rage, a movie ticket only cost about $6, and Ty Pennington had that spiky hair everyone loved.
If you're curious about whatever became of the OG "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" host after he stepped away from the limelight, he had a health scare in 2023 that affected his breathing. Fortunately, Pennington has been doing better and is still hosting the HGTV series "Rock the Boat" as of this writing.
While that's all well and good, his latest hairstyle is rocking the boat. He now sports longer locks that curl up at the tips. It's giving serious business in the front, party in the back vibes. We miss the old look, so we had one of the expert photo editors at Static Media put Pennington's famous hairstyle back on his head — and it still totally works.
Ty Pennington with his old hairstyle is a major throwback
Ahh, there's the carpenter fans know and love. Ty Pennington can still totally pull off this go-to early '00s haircut. It seemed like everywhere you looked, guys were sporting this style, from Reese on "Malcolm in the Middle" to Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray. But something about the way it works on Pennington just hits differently, bringing on a heavy dose of nostalgia.
People on X, formerly known as Twitter, have commented on Pennington's hair over the years, with one person tweeting, "Petition to bring back Extreme Makeover: Home edition but keep all the absurdities. Change nothing. Ty Pennington's hair and soul patch STAY or I don't want it." Hard same. Another fan tweeted in 2023 that they saw Pennington on a more recent house renovation series and thought he looked the same except for his hair. "Just watched Ty Pennington on a newish house renovation show and i don't think he's changed other then longer hair and a hat since Extreme Makeover 😂😂."
However, it doesn't seem like Pennington has plans to revert back to his hairstyle anytime soon. In 2022, the reality TV host clapped back at body shamers by writing on Instagram that he doesn't have "a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips)" anymore, but he does have "wisdom, empathy, life lessons."