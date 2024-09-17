We Gave Ty Pennington His Extreme Makeover Home Edition Hair Again & It Still Works For Him

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" first premiered on TV. Life was simpler then: wedge shoes were all the rage, a movie ticket only cost about $6, and Ty Pennington had that spiky hair everyone loved.

If you're curious about whatever became of the OG "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" host after he stepped away from the limelight, he had a health scare in 2023 that affected his breathing. Fortunately, Pennington has been doing better and is still hosting the HGTV series "Rock the Boat" as of this writing.

While that's all well and good, his latest hairstyle is rocking the boat. He now sports longer locks that curl up at the tips. It's giving serious business in the front, party in the back vibes. We miss the old look, so we had one of the expert photo editors at Static Media put Pennington's famous hairstyle back on his head — and it still totally works.