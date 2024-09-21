Inside The Rumor Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Started An OnlyFans Career To Get Under His Skin

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' tumultuous relationship continued to get messier even after they ended their 4-year marriage in 2006. Almost two decades after Charlie and Richards' divorce, the former couple found themselves at odds once again when their eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, announced that she was joining OnlyFans, a site primarily used to share NSFW content. The "Two and a Half Men" star definitely wasn't on board with his daughter's decision, with Charlie sharing a statement with E! News in which he explained, "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Advertisement

The actor further asserted, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof." Meanwhile, his ex-wife pointed out that Sami was an adult, clarifying that the housing situation didn't factor into her decision. Later, Richards took to Instagram to voice her unequivocal support for her daughter's career choices. While noting that she had been a Playboy model herself, the "Wild Things" star explained that she viewed Sami's content in a similar light to a person posing in a bikini on social media.

Further, Richards believed neither she nor her ex-husband had any reason to be ashamed of their daughter. Speaking to People in 2023, an insider confirmed that Sami never posted nude photos of herself on the platform and "this is just her titillating people by [describing herself as a 'sex worker']." They also offered some insight into the teenager's motivation, suggesting, "This may be something that Sami is doing to bother her father."

Advertisement