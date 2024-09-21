Inside The Rumor Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Started An OnlyFans Career To Get Under His Skin
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' tumultuous relationship continued to get messier even after they ended their 4-year marriage in 2006. Almost two decades after Charlie and Richards' divorce, the former couple found themselves at odds once again when their eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, announced that she was joining OnlyFans, a site primarily used to share NSFW content. The "Two and a Half Men" star definitely wasn't on board with his daughter's decision, with Charlie sharing a statement with E! News in which he explained, "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
The actor further asserted, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof." Meanwhile, his ex-wife pointed out that Sami was an adult, clarifying that the housing situation didn't factor into her decision. Later, Richards took to Instagram to voice her unequivocal support for her daughter's career choices. While noting that she had been a Playboy model herself, the "Wild Things" star explained that she viewed Sami's content in a similar light to a person posing in a bikini on social media.
Further, Richards believed neither she nor her ex-husband had any reason to be ashamed of their daughter. Speaking to People in 2023, an insider confirmed that Sami never posted nude photos of herself on the platform and "this is just her titillating people by [describing herself as a 'sex worker']." They also offered some insight into the teenager's motivation, suggesting, "This may be something that Sami is doing to bother her father."
Did Sami really start her OnlyFans account to annoy her famous fahther?
In an exclusive chat with The List, Dr. Catherine Nobile, NY Psychologist Psyd and the Director of Nobile Psychology, argued that Sami Sheen's reasons for starting an OnlyFans account likely went beyond simply irking her father, Charlie Sheen. Although it's easy to write off the teen's decision as the result of severe "daddy issues," the narrative doesn't quite fit since, as Dr. Nobile acknowledged, it "ignores broader factors like Sami's own agency, societal pressures, or her desire to control her narrative." As the expert professed, "While parental dynamics may play a role, labeling her actions as simply stemming from troubled paternal influence risks oversimplifying a complex family situation."
However, she doesn't reckon that Charlie's statement to E! News did his relationship with ex-wife Denise Richards any favors since, evidently, he blamed her home environment for giving rise to Sami's controversial choice. Further, she believes the comment could have led to additional conflicts since it created "public misunderstandings of family dynamics." The family seemingly had a private discussion shortly after Charlie's statement went public as the "The Three Musketeers" star later told E! News that he had begun to support his daughter after Richards "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
And yet, about a month later, Sami disclosed in an interview with TMZ that her dad still wasn't all that chuffed about her career choices. Fortunately, it hadn't become another tragic detail of Richards' life since she had her mom's full support.