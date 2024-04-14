Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen's Messiest Moments

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen didn't immediately spark a romance when they co-starred in "Good Advice" in 2000. However, fate led their paths to cross again in 2001 when Richards guest-starred in Sheen's show "Spin City," and they started dating shortly after. Their relationship moved at breakneck speed as Sheen popped the question a mere three months after their courtship began. While speaking to People, Richards recalled that the proposal happened right before they were about to sleep on Boxing Day, so her beau was wearing pajamas.

The "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor tied the knot with his partner in June 2002 and went on to welcome their first child, Sami Sheen, in May 2004. During a 2023 appearance on "Just B With Bethenny," she shared that their lives were going well around the time because Sheen had joined "Two And A Half Men," which she had urged her husband to take on the part instead of going for another show like he had originally intended.

While the "Wild Things" actor was six months pregnant with their second baby in 2005, she abruptly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. However, the estranged couple was reportedly working towards fixing their marriage after welcoming their second daughter, Lola Rose Sheen, in June 2005. Ultimately, Richards and Sheen continued their legal proceedings and finalized their divorce in 2006. Despite their separation, the couple continued to stir up drama through the years, and it all seemed to start with the reason for their divorce.