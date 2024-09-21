Lisa Rinna's Daughter Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Like Delilah Hamlin, her younger sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is also no stranger to plastic surgery rumors. In 2018, Amelia addressed the growing conjecture after a troll accused her of having lip fillers and getting breast augmentation surgery on Instagram. "Aw thanks! Actually, I was just born blessed," she responded, noting that she couldn't have got a boob job as she had not yet turned 18 at the time. "Same with [my] lips or any plastic surgery! Don't you have better things to do than assume a 16-year-old with blessed boobs and lips has gotten everything done?" Amelia added (via People). Not only did she not get a boob job, but Amelia underwent breast reduction surgery when she was 16 after developing mastitis on her left breast from an infected nipple piercing.

Amelia — who previously dated Scott Disick — opened up about the scary incident on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast two years later, revealing that she almost went into sepsis as a result. "It was the worst thing I've ever been through," the stunner admitted. In 2021, rumors about possible cosmetic surgery procedures swirled once again after Amelia shared a selfie with renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond on her Instagram Story.

Dr. Diamond is known for treating some of the most famous faces in Hollywood, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Beckinsale, and Katy Perry. However, Lisa Rinna quickly jumped to her daughter's defense. The following day, she took to her own Stories to share a throwback pic of Amelia as a baby while highlighting her daughter's natural pout. "She's always had the most beautiful lips," the soap star captioned the image, according to The Sun.

