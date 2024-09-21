Lisa Rinna's Daughter Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna might be refreshingly vocal about all the cosmetic work she's had done over the years, but Rinna is hardly the only one in her family caught up in plastic surgery speculation. Her model daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, has also been the subject of buzz following her remarkable transformation. In September 2024, Delilah reignited speculation after gracing the NYFW Michael Kors fashion show with a dramatic new look. The in-demand model, whom Rinna shares with fellow actor Harry Hamlin, was spotted with a noticeably slimmer face that was either the result of buccal fat removal or just good old fashioned contouring. Delilah sported cropped blonde hair with bleached blonde eyebrows and an all-neutral 'fit while accompanied by her mother and sister, fellow model Amelia Gray Hamlin. A quick scan of Delilah's Instagram page shows that she naturally has rounder and fuller cheeks compared to her more sculpted look.
The model has notably already addressed the rumors. In 2021, she denied having a boob job during an Instagram Story Q&A with her followers, stressing that she's afraid of needles: "I've only ever got my tonsils out and even that was traumatic." Delilah did admit to getting a skin-tightening procedure called Forma, however, clarifying, "It's non-surgical and it's like a facial," (via Bravo). Even so, plenty of people are understandably still wondering whether Delilah has had more cosmetic work done, with netizens speculating about possible lip and cheek fillers, a brow lift, and even a nose job. As one Reddit user succinctly put it, when discussing the model's startling new look, "She aged herself about 10 years."
Amelia Hamlin is also rumored to have had plastic surgery
Like Delilah Hamlin, her younger sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is also no stranger to plastic surgery rumors. In 2018, Amelia addressed the growing conjecture after a troll accused her of having lip fillers and getting breast augmentation surgery on Instagram. "Aw thanks! Actually, I was just born blessed," she responded, noting that she couldn't have got a boob job as she had not yet turned 18 at the time. "Same with [my] lips or any plastic surgery! Don't you have better things to do than assume a 16-year-old with blessed boobs and lips has gotten everything done?" Amelia added (via People). Not only did she not get a boob job, but Amelia underwent breast reduction surgery when she was 16 after developing mastitis on her left breast from an infected nipple piercing.
Amelia — who previously dated Scott Disick — opened up about the scary incident on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast two years later, revealing that she almost went into sepsis as a result. "It was the worst thing I've ever been through," the stunner admitted. In 2021, rumors about possible cosmetic surgery procedures swirled once again after Amelia shared a selfie with renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond on her Instagram Story.
Dr. Diamond is known for treating some of the most famous faces in Hollywood, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Beckinsale, and Katy Perry. However, Lisa Rinna quickly jumped to her daughter's defense. The following day, she took to her own Stories to share a throwback pic of Amelia as a baby while highlighting her daughter's natural pout. "She's always had the most beautiful lips," the soap star captioned the image, according to The Sun.