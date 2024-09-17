Trump Dangles Barron's X Debut In Front Of Supporters & We Smell Stage Mom Antics
You might think that Donald Trump would be plenty busy considering he's running for president and facing multiple felony charges. Yet, he still managed to find time to help promote a cryptocurrency, called "World Liberty Financial" (WLF), which has been championed by his sons Don Jr., Eric, and in theory, Barron Trump. Despite promises that Barron would be coming on the livestream launch in his first major speaking appearance, he didn't show.
During the September 16, 2024 launch held on X,formerly known as Twitter, Donald talked glowingly about his youngest son and crypto, saying: "Barron knows so much about this. Barron's a young guy, but he knows – he talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say 'what is a wallet?' But he knows it inside out," per The Independent.
But as much as Donald promoted his son's knowledge about crypto, Barron didn't actually show up to the event. "He's not here anymore, We took too long," crypto entrepreneur and host Farokh Sarmad said (via The Daily Beast). "We're gonna try and get him back." Spoiler alert: They did not get him back. Barron is enrolled and attending classes at New York University, so maybe he had an exam to study for? More likely, it feels like Donald pulled an influencer mom trick by using Barron as bait.
Donald Trump's love for crypto seems new while bragging about Barron is old hat
When it was revealed that Barron Trump wouldn't be appearing on the Trump family crypto livestream after all, Donald Trump Jr. joked via The Independent, "Damned teenagers." Barron has largely stayed out of the public eye in the past, following in his mother Melania Trump's footsteps, and that seems to have continued. That hasn't stopped Donald Trump from bragging about his youngest son, though. However, Donald's talking points about Barron are a bit of a broken record — he seems fixated on the boy's height, intelligence, and how good he is in school.
Barron could still be set to start making public appearances connected with his family's crypto venture. He is reportedly listed in an internal report for World Liberty Financial (WLF) as "DeFi Visionary," according to Bitcoin.com. DeFi stands for decentralized finance, which allows crypto users to move money through a blockchain instead of traditional banks.
When Donald was president, he wasn't a fan of crypto, but he's clearly made a pivot. Along with leaning in on World Liberty Financial, he went to a Bitcoin conference in July 2024 and his current campaign has been accepting crypto donations. His involvement also follows a familiar playbook of Donald and his kids launching new business schemes (steaks, Trump University, Truth Social, etc.).