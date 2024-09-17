Trump Dangles Barron's X Debut In Front Of Supporters & We Smell Stage Mom Antics

You might think that Donald Trump would be plenty busy considering he's running for president and facing multiple felony charges. Yet, he still managed to find time to help promote a cryptocurrency, called "World Liberty Financial" (WLF), which has been championed by his sons Don Jr., Eric, and in theory, Barron Trump. Despite promises that Barron would be coming on the livestream launch in his first major speaking appearance, he didn't show.

During the September 16, 2024 launch held on X,formerly known as Twitter, Donald talked glowingly about his youngest son and crypto, saying: "Barron knows so much about this. Barron's a young guy, but he knows – he talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say 'what is a wallet?' But he knows it inside out," per The Independent.

But as much as Donald promoted his son's knowledge about crypto, Barron didn't actually show up to the event. "He's not here anymore, We took too long," crypto entrepreneur and host Farokh Sarmad said (via The Daily Beast). "We're gonna try and get him back." Spoiler alert: They did not get him back. Barron is enrolled and attending classes at New York University, so maybe he had an exam to study for? More likely, it feels like Donald pulled an influencer mom trick by using Barron as bait.

