We Finally Know Where Barron Trump Is Attending College

In August 2024, Donald Trump said Barron Trump would be attending college in New York (hinting at where Melania Trump will be spending most of her time). It was revealed by the New York Post that Barron was seen at New York University on September 4, 2024 to begin his higher education. The outlet shared photos as well, which showed that Secret Service agents were accompanying the former first son on his college campus.

When hinting at Barron's school plans, Donald spoke highly of him to the New York Post, saying, "He's always been a very good student, he's smart." However, a psychologist told The List that Donald could create bumps in Barron's college path, comparing Barron's family life with that of Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise.

