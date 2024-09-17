Bindi Irwin's Daughter Is The Spitting Image Of Steve
Bindi Irwin shared a new photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, next to a cardboard cutout of her late father, Steve Irwin, and the two have a striking resemblance. In the photo, Steve looks surprised, his mouth wide open while carrying a giant croc. Looking down in the snap, Grace can be seen making the same facial expression. There's no denying that the grandfather and granddaughter look alike.
"When 'The Crocodile Hunter' gets promoted to Grandpa Crocodile," Bindi captioned the post on Instagram. The photo moved many because it reminded them of Steve and numerous fans agreed that Bindi's daughter was a carbon copy of her late father. "She has her granddaddy's expression there!" one commented. Another added, "You can see him in her face for sure!" Several others said that Steve would have loved to be Grace's granddad.
Even Bindi notices the resemblance between her child and father. In an interview in May 2024, she admitted Grace reminded her of her dad. "I see so much of dad and our beautiful daughter Grace," she told E! News. Bindi added that her daughter also thought she ran the Australia Zoo. "She thinks that it's her job to make all the make sure all the animals are cared for. She is the kindest and most beautiful soul while also having this fiery energy that's like dad and I love it. I love it so much." Grace's nickname "Wildlife Warrior" is a nod to her late grandpa.
Bindi Irwin makes sure her late dad is part of Grace's life
Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, after he was stabbed by a stingray 100 times while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland. Bindi Irwin was only 8 when she lost her dad. However, she holds her father's memory close to her heart and ensures her daughter, Grace, knows him too.
The conservationist who competed in "Dancing With the Stars" often plays Steve's "The Crocodile Hunter" documentary for her child and Grace seems to love it. "He was the same person in real life as he was on screen, so I feel like Grace is able to grow up knowing him," Bindi told Us Weekly. "As soon as we turn Dad on, she starts doing her imitation, yelling 'Crikey!' through the living room."
In 2021, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight that Steve would have been a "good grandpa." She believed he would introduce her child to the zoo. Nevertheless, she was relieved they had a way to make him part of Grace's life. "But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special," she added. Bindi regularly pays tribute to her late dad on social media. On September 5, 2024, Bindi shared a throwback photo of Steve hugging a crocodile on Instagram. She said it was an honor to continue his work and ensure his legacy lives on.
Grace could be Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's only child
Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021, the same day they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They have been married since 2020 and often receive questions on whether they plan to have more kids. Bindi opened up about her "heartbreaking" endometriosis diagnosis with People in August 2023. She admitted that it was difficult to hear questions about having more children, considering her condition. Bindi considered herself "so lucky" to have her daughter, but hoped people would be more sensitive. "I wish more people would pause before asking, 'Why aren't you having more children?'" she told the outlet.
The couple addressed the same issue in a Q&A video published by the Australian Zoo on August 29, 2024. Chandler said they were enjoying their time with their daughter, whom he said was their "little miracle baby." "So we are so happy with our little family at three," he stated.
Bindi said she appreciated the "kindness and good intent" in the inquiries about whether they planned to expand their family. However, she reminded the people that it's still a "tricky question," especially for those who struggle to conceive. "We feel very lucky to have Grace. She is our beautiful girl, but she will probably be our one child," she added. That said, Bindi is open to having more children if the couple are blessed with another one.