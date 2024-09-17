Bindi Irwin's Daughter Is The Spitting Image Of Steve

Bindi Irwin shared a new photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, next to a cardboard cutout of her late father, Steve Irwin, and the two have a striking resemblance. In the photo, Steve looks surprised, his mouth wide open while carrying a giant croc. Looking down in the snap, Grace can be seen making the same facial expression. There's no denying that the grandfather and granddaughter look alike.

Advertisement

"When 'The Crocodile Hunter' gets promoted to Grandpa Crocodile," Bindi captioned the post on Instagram. The photo moved many because it reminded them of Steve and numerous fans agreed that Bindi's daughter was a carbon copy of her late father. "She has her granddaddy's expression there!" one commented. Another added, "You can see him in her face for sure!" Several others said that Steve would have loved to be Grace's granddad.

Even Bindi notices the resemblance between her child and father. In an interview in May 2024, she admitted Grace reminded her of her dad. "I see so much of dad and our beautiful daughter Grace," she told E! News. Bindi added that her daughter also thought she ran the Australia Zoo. "She thinks that it's her job to make all the make sure all the animals are cared for. She is the kindest and most beautiful soul while also having this fiery energy that's like dad and I love it. I love it so much." Grace's nickname "Wildlife Warrior" is a nod to her late grandpa.

Advertisement