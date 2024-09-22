Donald Trump's Wildest Interactions With Superfans

When Donald Trump held a rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania on August 30, 2024, he pointed out some of his female superfans in the audience and noted that they'd been to hundreds of his rallies. He went on to say (via WFAA): "They're wealthy as hell. Look at them, they've got nothing but cash." It's a bit crass to talk about their affluence, but not especially offensive. But then Donald said, "Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country."

The idea of husbands "allowing" their wives to do things is incredibly misogynistic, and Trump doubled down on that idea. He said in his speech that he'd talked to some of the husbands in question and asked them: "How do you put up with this? [...] Your wives are traveling all over the place. Do you mind?"

It seems to say a lot about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage that he seems fixated on wives traveling without their husbands and seeing it as a potential problem. Melania didn't do much traveling with Donald on his many trips around the country for his campaign, nor did Melania show up for Donald's criminal trial in New York in April 2024.