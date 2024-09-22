Donald Trump's Wildest Interactions With Superfans
In 2015, Donald Trump transformed from real estate mogul and reality TV star to a presidential candidate with a set of devoted fans. It all started when he came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and over the years, we've been able to see Trump fans doing everything that they can to support him and show their support — whether its emblazoning his face on everything from clothing to cars to attending multiple Trump rallies across the country.
Trump has no shortage of devoted fans, and he seems to love the adoration and support that he gets from them. As he's met some of his loyal followers over the years, it's led to some, shall we say, interesting interactions, some of them bordering on the weird and the wild. They're certainly never the type of interaction we've seen any other president have with their supporters, and that seems to say a lot about Trump's unshakeable popularity with his base. Here are some of the most unexpected and over the top moments between Trump and some of his most ardent followers.
Donald Trump marveled at the women who follow him to rallies without their husbands
When Donald Trump held a rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania on August 30, 2024, he pointed out some of his female superfans in the audience and noted that they'd been to hundreds of his rallies. He went on to say (via WFAA): "They're wealthy as hell. Look at them, they've got nothing but cash." It's a bit crass to talk about their affluence, but not especially offensive. But then Donald said, "Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country."
The idea of husbands "allowing" their wives to do things is incredibly misogynistic, and Trump doubled down on that idea. He said in his speech that he'd talked to some of the husbands in question and asked them: "How do you put up with this? [...] Your wives are traveling all over the place. Do you mind?"
It seems to say a lot about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage that he seems fixated on wives traveling without their husbands and seeing it as a potential problem. Melania didn't do much traveling with Donald on his many trips around the country for his campaign, nor did Melania show up for Donald's criminal trial in New York in April 2024.
Donald Trump gave a thumbs up to a fan's tattoo of his signature
Some of Donald Trump's biggest fans have made their love for him into a lifelong commitment via tattoos. But there was one fan who went above and beyond, getting Trump's famously jagged signature indelibly etched onto his arm, all seemingly with Trump's blessing. Trump does seem to like putting his name on things — steaks, vodka, a university, and, of course, pretty much all of his hotels. In May 2023, Trump shared a video on Instagram of him signing an unnamed fan's upper arm. The video goes on to show the fan walking into Water Street Tattoo and having the signature made permanent. It all ends with a photo of Trump giving a thumbs up to the finished product. It seems unlikely that Trump didn't know there was a tattoo plan in place — how often does one get asked to sign a part of someone's body?
The tattoo is admittedly a bit hard to read, but it has the telltale spiky profile of a Trump signature. It's also placed next to a tattoo of a shirtless Trump with boxing gloves on, so there seems to be no question about who this particular person supports. Fans in the comments flipped for it, wishing for something similar for themselves. "I would do the same thing," said one.
Donald Trump chose an odd place to sign a $20 for a young fan
Donald Trump met a mini-me at a campaign event in June 2024 — the young boy was dressed as Trump, complete with blonde wig, long red tie, and suit jacket — and signed a $20 bill for him. Trump said it would be adding value to the bill, via X, formerly known as Twitter. The kid seemed as though he was moved to tears by the interaction. Trump went on to jokingly say: "I like that kid! So, if your parents don't want you, I'll take you," per SkyNews.
Was joking about the parents not wanting their kid meant to be a compliment? Given how his ex-wives have said that Trump as a dad wasn't all that involved in his kid's lives, it's especially awkward that he would say that.
What really puts this particular interaction over the top is that it happened at Tony & Nick's, which used to be Tony Luke's, where the two owners were found guilty of tax fraud. The Trump Organization was found guilty of criminal tax fraud, and Trump himself is under multiple investigations and has been found guilty of civil fraud. So it maybe wasn't the best place to visit and try and have a fun moment with a young fan.
A Trump superfan somewhere has a truck with Donald's signature
In another example of Donald Trump enjoying signing his name to just about anything and everything, Trump was caught on film taking a wide leg stance to sign a fan's truck at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It wasn't just any truck. It was one that had been customized with an American flag and a picture of Trump giving his signature thumbs up gesture.
@michaelsolakiewicz
PRESIDENT Donald J Trump signing a truck today at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster!! TRUMP 2024! #MAGA #donaldtrump #trump2024 #whitehouse #trumpwasright #trumpbedminster @realdonaldtrump @teamtrump @trumpwarroom @whitehouse45 @trumpgolfbedminster 📸: @margomcatee 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⛳️⛳️
After he was finished, Trump congratulated himself on his Sharpie signature on the truck. "That's a good one, very good," he said. "I had to be very careful. I don't want to screw up your truck," via TikTok.
Has any other president or presidential candidate added their signature to quite so many things for fans? Then again, we also can't think of any candidate who had their face emblazoned on quite so many things, so Trump seems to have the edge here when it comes to autograph opportunities.
Donald Trump embraced a baseball player from behind at the White House
It's a tradition for sports teams to visit the White House when they win a big championship; however, when Donald Trump was president, some teams and players declined while Trump declined to invite some others. That included in 2019 when the Nationals were celebrating their World Series win, and some players declined the invite. One player that did go was catcher Kurt Suzuki, and he and Trump shared quite the moment. Suzuki seemed to solidify his Trump superfan status as he donned a red "Make America Great Again" hat as he made his way to the podium and, as Suzuki raised his hands in the air, Trump decided that would be a good time to give him a hug from behind.
People on social media definitely noticed this wild interaction. Many on X likened it to an moment between Jack and Rose in the movie "Titanic" One person joked that Suzuki now had received more hugs from Trump than Donald Trump Jr. had. Others thought the sneak hug from behind (which showed Trump placing his hands on Suzuki's pecs) was indicative of how Trump behaves around women.
In an Instagram post of the moment of the Trump hug, critics sounded off in the comments. One person said, "If that pig hugged me like that I'd throw up." Another said: "That's weird. It makes me uncomfortable the way he's hugging him." When Suzuki was asked about the hug later by TMZ Sports, he confirmed it had come out of the blue. It certainly surprised the rest of us to see it.