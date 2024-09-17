Justin Timberlake Sweeps DUI Under The Rug After Plea Deal (& It Totally Backfires)

When Justin Timberlake neglected to mention his DWI arrest in the Hamptons as well as his subsequent plea deal, during his "Tonight Show" appearance with Jimmy Fallon, viewers were quick to call him out. "Just don't let him drive you there, Jimmy," one commenter joked on the talk show's Instagram post. Another wrote, "PR damage control !!!"

Timberlake was pulled over by police in Sag Harbor on June 18, 2024 after he allegedly ran a stop sign and was seen swerving in and out of his lane. He was arrested following his refusal to take a breathalyzer test. An anonymous source revealed to Page Six a particularly popular piece of information from the evening: The 24-year-old cop who pulled Timberlake over didn't recognize the former *NSYNC member. According to the insider, Timberlake declared "This is going to ruin the tour." The cop replied, "What tour?," to which Justin said, "The world tour." The interaction quickly became an internet meme, plaguing Timberlake's presence on social media as he continued said tour.