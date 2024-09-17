Justin Timberlake Sweeps DUI Under The Rug After Plea Deal (& It Totally Backfires)
The comment section on "The Tonight Show" Instagram page might ruin the tour. What tour? Justin Timberlake's world tour. After the "SexyBack" singer's Sept. 16, 2024 appearance on the talk show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, people were quick to poke fun at the pop star's previous run-in with the law.
"The Tonight Show" posted a clip from Timberlake's chat with Fallon, who told the audience that he would be present for the Brooklyn leg of the singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The two joked that Fallon would be Timberlake's opening act, giving the crowd a 15-minute stand-up routine to warm them up before the musician's set. However, people in the comments didn't focus on Fallon and Timberlake's lighthearted banter, but rather found it strange that Timberlake didn't mention his infamous DWI arrest earlier in the year.
Justin Timberlake can't avoid the internet trolls following DWI, as much as he's tried
When Justin Timberlake neglected to mention his DWI arrest in the Hamptons as well as his subsequent plea deal, during his "Tonight Show" appearance with Jimmy Fallon, viewers were quick to call him out. "Just don't let him drive you there, Jimmy," one commenter joked on the talk show's Instagram post. Another wrote, "PR damage control !!!"
Timberlake was pulled over by police in Sag Harbor on June 18, 2024 after he allegedly ran a stop sign and was seen swerving in and out of his lane. He was arrested following his refusal to take a breathalyzer test. An anonymous source revealed to Page Six a particularly popular piece of information from the evening: The 24-year-old cop who pulled Timberlake over didn't recognize the former *NSYNC member. According to the insider, Timberlake declared "This is going to ruin the tour." The cop replied, "What tour?," to which Justin said, "The world tour." The interaction quickly became an internet meme, plaguing Timberlake's presence on social media as he continued said tour.
Fans are pressed that Justin Timberlake is supposedly getting off easy
Appearing in court on Sept. 13, 2024, Justin Timberlake agreed to a guilty plea of driving while ability impaired (DWAI), which has turned his initial misdemeanor charge into a non-criminal traffic violation. The "Cry Me A River" hitmaker was sentenced to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, along with 25 hours of community service. Timberlake's license has also been revoked for 90 days.
After the court appearance, Timberlake addressed the media, hoping that others would learn from his mistake. "Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car," he said (via Associated Press). "There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Still, take a taxi." But folks are not as forgiving as Timberlake might have hoped. One X user posted: "Justin Timberlake being on Jimmy Fallon with no shame and getting off with basicly a parking ticket is privilege at it's finest!! #FallonTonight." Angry fans even took to YouTube, leaving comments on the clip of Timberlake on "The Tonight Show," like: "Where was Jimmy advice about NOT DRIVING DRUNK LOL."