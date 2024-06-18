The Troubling Reason Justin Timberlake Was Arrested In The Hamptons

Justin Timberlake has lived most of his life in the spotlight, and he now has a distressing new chapter to add to his biography. On June 18, 2024, the pop singer was arrested for allegedly driving drunk shortly after midnight in Sag Harbor, New York, a popular vacation village in the Hamptons. Timberlake was arraigned in a New York court early the same morning and charged with DWI, as reported by TMZ. Ed Burke Jr., his lawyer, told Us Weekly, "The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test. He also received tickets for not stopping at a stop sign and not staying in his lane." There were, thankfully, no reported injuries.

Timberlake had reportedly been enjoying a night out at The American Hotel before getting in his car and driving off to a friend's place. When he was pulled over after allegedly running a stop sign and driving erratically, he refused a breathalyzer test and failed a field sobriety test at the scene, per TMZ.

If police release the reported body cam footage of the arrest, we may see some of Timberlake's friends trying to persuade the arresting officers to let him go, according to TMZ. Obviously, that tactic didn't work as Timberlake was handcuffed and taken into custody. He wouldn't be released until hours later following his arraignment. People reports his next court appearance is scheduled for July 26, 2024.

