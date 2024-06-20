Jessica Biel's Reported Reaction To Justin Timberlake's DWI Doesn't Help Troubled Marriage Rumors
On June 18, 2024, musician and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. According to an account from police officers shared by TMZ, Timberlake had been at the American Hotel with his friends and left at 12:30 a.m. After getting in his car, Timberlake allegedly drove through a stop sign and swerved on the road, prompting the traffic stop. Timberlake reportedly told the officers, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home." However, other signs reportedly indicated that he was under the influence, and he would not participate in a breathalyzer test when asked. After a night in jail, Timberlake attended a formal arraignment where he was charged and ordered to appear in court on July 26, 2024.
Naturally, the public is curious about Jessica Biel's reaction to the charges, and sources for Us Weekly have provided some insight into how Timberlake's wife is reportedly feeling about his arrest. They said, "Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him." Timberlake supposedly claimed to Biel that he was not drinking much, and the source added, "She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt." The circumstances surrounding Timberlake's DWI may add to the signs that Timberlake and Biel's marriage won't last.
Britney Spears' memoir already caused problems for Biel and Timberlake
Justin Timberlake's troubling arrest is far from the only difficulty he and Jessica Biel have faced in the past year. In October 2023, Britney Spears released her memoir "The Woman In Me" memoir. The book included some shocking confessions including a claim that Spears had an abortion at the explicit request of Timberlake. In the book she wrote (via People), "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
Spears' memoir reportedly damaged Biel and Timberlake's marriage. An insider spoke with Life & Style magazine in January 2024 and spoke about a rumored break-up. "Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they've undergone simply isn't fixing some of their underlying issues," they said. Biel and Timberlake temporarily broke up prior to their engagement. If the couple broke up in the present, the source thought it would be forever.
The source also mentioned an instance of Timberlake's rumored infidelity in Spears' book, adding, "Britney's book revelations brought up more of Jessica's trust issues." However, they felt the "Mirrors" singer and "Candy" actor want to stay together and continued, "Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they'd love to make it work — it just may be too late."
Jessica Biel is reportedly sticking with Justin Timberlake
Even before Justin Timberlake's legal trouble, Jessica Biel was supposedly worried about his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour." Infidelity rumors flew in 2019 when photographs of "Palmer" co-stars Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright engaging in a little PDA were shared online. Timberlake and Wainwright both apologized after the fact. In February 2024, prior to Timberlake's tour beginning in April, sources told Us Weekly that Biel was reportedly nervous about it. One said, "If Justin were to have another incident, it would be the last straw for Jessica." While they were referring to the Wainwright situation and a hypothetical affair, it's possible that Timberlake's DWI has upset Biel the same way.
However, an insider spoke to People after the DWI and shared a more optimistic point of view. "She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative," the insider said, referring to Biel's work filming "The Better Sister" in New York City. They felt that even though Biel was upset about what happened, she wasn't turning her back on Timberlake. "He's a great dad and husband," they added. Biel and Timberlake have two sons, Silas and Phineas.
Even if Biel and Timberlake have a rock-solid marriage, the very public drama of Timberlake's DWI likely doesn't help it at all.