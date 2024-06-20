Jessica Biel's Reported Reaction To Justin Timberlake's DWI Doesn't Help Troubled Marriage Rumors

On June 18, 2024, musician and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. According to an account from police officers shared by TMZ, Timberlake had been at the American Hotel with his friends and left at 12:30 a.m. After getting in his car, Timberlake allegedly drove through a stop sign and swerved on the road, prompting the traffic stop. Timberlake reportedly told the officers, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home." However, other signs reportedly indicated that he was under the influence, and he would not participate in a breathalyzer test when asked. After a night in jail, Timberlake attended a formal arraignment where he was charged and ordered to appear in court on July 26, 2024.

Naturally, the public is curious about Jessica Biel's reaction to the charges, and sources for Us Weekly have provided some insight into how Timberlake's wife is reportedly feeling about his arrest. They said, "Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him." Timberlake supposedly claimed to Biel that he was not drinking much, and the source added, "She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt." The circumstances surrounding Timberlake's DWI may add to the signs that Timberlake and Biel's marriage won't last.