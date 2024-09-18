Carrie Underwood Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Ever since competing on Season 4 of "American Idol" (and winning!), Carrie Underwood has captured the hearts of many Americans. Now, Underwood is popping up in headlines not for her music, but because social media users have accused the Grammy-winning singer of undergoing facial surgery after she posted a photo alongside rapper Ludicrous on Instagram.
Considering Underwood's lavish life, plastic surgery almost seems par for the course — and many seemingly believe it's true. Underneath Underwood's photo, one social media user commented, "She needs to really hold off on all the plastic surgeries." Several other Instagram users also took to the comments section to share similar disdain for Underwood's perceived "new look." During an exclusive interview with Redbook in 2018, Underwood claimed she never had plastic surgery and what some fans may deem as indications of plastic surgery are actually just scars.
"I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," Underwood told Redbook. Underwood's scars are a result of tripping and falling outside of her home in 2017. During an appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show," Underwood revealed that she tragically received 40 stitches on her face following the accident. Yet, despite Underwood's claims that she never underwent plastic surgery, the rumors haven't died down.
Despite speculation, plastic surgery rumors have not been confirmed
Vera Clinic analyzed before and after images of Carrie Underwood's face and proclaimed that she has most likely had a rhinoplasty and also received lip fillers. According to Vera Clinic, "The smoothness and tautness of her skin, coupled with the absence of typical aging signs, contribute to the rumors of Underwood undergoing facial plastic surgery." However, there's no concrete evidence to support these claims.
Many people online suggest that Underwood does not have the same facial features she did years ago. In 2024, an insider source exclusively informed Life & Style (via Yahoo!) that she did, in fact, get surgery on her lips. The source told the outlet, "She appears to have gone a little wild with the lip fillers." This particular source also firmly believed the singer has received Botox, and that her facial scars were most likely removed via the laser method.
Estevien Clinic also speculated that Underwood has undergone a rhinoplasty. The clinic states, "While subtle, comparisons of her before-and-after photos suggest potential refinement in her nasal shape and size." While the rumors are running rampant, only time will tell if Underwood will confirm these rumors as true or if she will continue to dismiss them as fabrications.