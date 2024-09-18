Carrie Underwood Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Ever since competing on Season 4 of "American Idol" (and winning!), Carrie Underwood has captured the hearts of many Americans. Now, Underwood is popping up in headlines not for her music, but because social media users have accused the Grammy-winning singer of undergoing facial surgery after she posted a photo alongside rapper Ludicrous on Instagram.

Considering Underwood's lavish life, plastic surgery almost seems par for the course — and many seemingly believe it's true. Underneath Underwood's photo, one social media user commented, "She needs to really hold off on all the plastic surgeries." Several other Instagram users also took to the comments section to share similar disdain for Underwood's perceived "new look." During an exclusive interview with Redbook in 2018, Underwood claimed she never had plastic surgery and what some fans may deem as indications of plastic surgery are actually just scars.

"I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," Underwood told Redbook. Underwood's scars are a result of tripping and falling outside of her home in 2017. During an appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show," Underwood revealed that she tragically received 40 stitches on her face following the accident. Yet, despite Underwood's claims that she never underwent plastic surgery, the rumors haven't died down.

