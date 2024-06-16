Carrie Underwood Lives A Lavish Life

Everybody deserves a break from time to time. Carrie Underwood doesn't always have time to get away, but when she does, she fully relaxes and enjoys herself. And as long as she's somewhere outdoors, she's happy. "Give us a beach somewhere, a lake, we're good, we're easy to please," Underwood once told Extra when asked about her vaycay preferences. But just because she's easy-going doesn't mean Underwood isn't shelling out some serious cash for her getaways.

Back in 2021, Underwood and her family spent a week at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado. The outdoor paradise isn't exactly the most accessible vacation spot — it comes with a hefty price tag. While the rates have most likely increased since Underwood's family's visit, as of 2024, it costs nearly $3,000 per adult and between $2,200 and $2,400 per kid. This does not include transportation from Nashville to Colorado.

Although Underwood certainly enjoys a luxe excursion, she also wants her children to have typical childhood experiences. "I want him to have childhood normalcy... we take him down to the pools, and the hotels and let him splash around because a kid would do that. I have some future plans for an RV for sure... will be taking some summer drives," Underwood said of her forthcoming family travels ahead of the birth of her second son. The star has already given her children normal travel experiences, like taking them to Dollywood for a family trip.

