Carrie Underwood Lives A Lavish Life
Carrie Underwood grew up in Checotah, Oklahoma, a small town in between Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma-Arkansas border. In 2005, she decided to try out for "American Idol," and that one decision completely changed her life. Underwood, who hadn't even been on a plane before making it to the second round of "Idol" auditions in Hollywood, went on to win the competition that season. Since then, she's been a force in the country music world.
To be more specific, Underwood is now a Grammy-winning, chart-topping, arena-playing artist who's established herself as one of the best-selling country singers of all time. With all that success has come lots and lots of money — an estimated $140 million as of 2024. Between Underwood's financial success and the success of her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, the country star has been able to live a life most dream of, one with fancy cars, beautiful houses, and all the rhinestones she could possibly want. Take a closer look inside the lavish life of Carrie Underwood.
Carrie Underwood lives in a beautiful Nashville mansion
Even multi-millionaires take time to build their life. In 2011, shortly after the two got married, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher purchased a 354-acre piece of land outside of Nashville, Tennessee, for a reported $3 million. The next step? Build a home.
When it came time to break ground, the country star knew what she wanted. "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs," Underwood told Country Living (via Hello!). Before the decade had ended, Underwood, Fisher, and their kids were living on their dream property, replete with a greenhouse, lake, garden, and horse stables.
Underwood's digs before her dream home weren't too shabby, either. As newlyweds, Underwood and Fisher moved into another Nashville mansion, which featured four bedrooms, a wine fridge, marble floors, a tennis court, a four-car garage, and more. The couple moved after Underwood had a horrific fall outside the home in 2017. The duo raked in $1.4 million when the home sold.
The country superstar flies private
Flying private is a luxury few can afford. It's a huge expense, with flights usually costing tens of thousands of dollars, even when flying within the United States. Luckily for Carrie Underwood, she and husband Mike Fisher can afford to fly on a private jet, and they do so with their entire family. In 2019, the country star was spotted disembarking a private jet in Los Angeles with her husband and kids amid her "Cry Pretty" tour. In 2021, Underwood showed off her luxurious travel mode on Instagram by posting a picture of herself in front of a private plane before jetting off to her holiday destination.
Underwood is familiar with flying private now, but it hasn't been that way throughout her entire career. After winning "American Idol," Underwood was offered the use of a private jet for a year, but she turned it down due to the costs she would incur. "At the time, because even when you're on a show like that it's not like I had money all of a sudden, and a lot of times when someone gives you a gift of that magnitude you have to pay taxes on it. I didn't have the money to pay taxes on a jet, so I was like, 'I'm good thanks.'" Underwood told The Guardian.
Carrie Underwood loves a nice vacation
Everybody deserves a break from time to time. Carrie Underwood doesn't always have time to get away, but when she does, she fully relaxes and enjoys herself. And as long as she's somewhere outdoors, she's happy. "Give us a beach somewhere, a lake, we're good, we're easy to please," Underwood once told Extra when asked about her vaycay preferences. But just because she's easy-going doesn't mean Underwood isn't shelling out some serious cash for her getaways.
Back in 2021, Underwood and her family spent a week at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado. The outdoor paradise isn't exactly the most accessible vacation spot — it comes with a hefty price tag. While the rates have most likely increased since Underwood's family's visit, as of 2024, it costs nearly $3,000 per adult and between $2,200 and $2,400 per kid. This does not include transportation from Nashville to Colorado.
Although Underwood certainly enjoys a luxe excursion, she also wants her children to have typical childhood experiences. "I want him to have childhood normalcy... we take him down to the pools, and the hotels and let him splash around because a kid would do that. I have some future plans for an RV for sure... will be taking some summer drives," Underwood said of her forthcoming family travels ahead of the birth of her second son. The star has already given her children normal travel experiences, like taking them to Dollywood for a family trip.
She has a unique and expensive engagement ring
A nice engagement ring is nothing out of the ordinary for a celebrity, but Carrie Underwood's mammoth rock is in a league of its own. Rather than a giant solitaire diamond in the typical white color, Underwood was proposed to with a five or six carat canary diamond with a halo and white gold pave band. Although the look of Underwood's piece is unique for a celebrity engagement ring, its price is not. Her husband, Mike Fisher, spent a reported $150,000 on the bauble before he popped the question in 2009. (Some jewelers have speculated that the cost was even higher.) While there are certainly other celebrities and athletes who've spent more on marital jewels, a ring that costs more than the average dual income household makes in a year in the United States is certainly extravagant.
Although her engagement ring was pricey, Underwood wasn't too concerned about the other aspects of her wedding. As she said on an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the country star didn't dream of her wedding while she was growing up. "We're both so laid-back. We pick out food, and we know where we're gonna be, like the big hurdles. But everything else, we're really easy about. We don't care," she said.
Carrie Underwood's wedding was a glamorous affair
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher weren't too picky about the details of their wedding, and they must not have been too picky about the price, either. Underwood and Fisher's lavish dream wedding was a major affair that cost a reported $500,000. The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia in 2009.
As pricey as the event was, they weren't trying to impress any Hollywood friends — it was all to celebrate with their friends and family. "It wasn't about having celebrities; Carrie and Mike don't care about that stuff. They wanted the closest people who meant the most to them," Underwood's makeup artist Melissa Schleicher told People.
Included in that half-million dollar wedding price tag were Underwood's bespoke Monique Lhuillier gown, a second dress from the same designer for her to wear at the reception, the bride's Johnathon Arndt tiara made of 40-carats of diamonds and white gold, the entire property for the weekend, and a monogrammed logo that was splattered across the resort. The swanky soiree was just icing on the wedding cake (which probably cost a few thousand dollars) for Underwood and Fisher. The couple was just happy to marry each other. "We could not feel more blessed to have found each other and to have shared this day with our friends and family that mean so much to us!" the two said to People after their big day.
She employs a costume designer
A Carrie Underwood concert brings in a lot of money — her Las Vegas residency alone reportedly earns her almost $466,000 per show. But Underwood doesn't get to net all of that. She has a large team of people on her payroll to help make the show possible, including a stylist and a costume designer. Underwood employs costume designer Emma Trask to create all her custom on-stage looks. In Hollywood, the average costume designer makes around $66,000 per year, but given Trask's role in Underwood's show, she likely makes more, potentially near the high end of $300,000 per year.
If the Vegas residency outfits prove anything, it's that Trask and Underwood sure seem to make a great team. "Carrie's directive to me was, 'More rhinestones, more fringe.' She wanted to combine the glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years. From this, a 'NashVegas' theme emerged, which served as inspiration for the show wardrobe," Trask told Gotham. And the Grammy winner was a fan of what Trask created. "One of my favorite looks is the one I wear to open the show. I love the way the fringe moves and it's completely covered in rhinestones and pearls, which captures that Nash Vegas look we were going for," she told People of Trask's work.
Carrie Underwood loves a designer dress
Carrie Underwood may sing about denim and rhinestones, but when it comes to red carpet events, she kicks things up a notch. The country star can rock high-end fashion looks with the best of them. Over the years, Underwood has worn designs by Georges Chakra, Neem Khan, Zuhair Murad, and Badgley Mischka.
While country legends of past and present have certainly influenced Underwood's sound, many of her sartorial moves have been inspired by Oscar-winning actors. The "Before He Cheats" singer has said she style cues from the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron. "They are beautiful, but in a natural way. They look like they take care of themselves but don't do anything too crazy. They always look and act classy," Underwood told NFocus, as reported by Taste of Country.
As for her shoes, Underwood opts for footwear that she can move in, like Adidas sneakers when she's working out and Christian Louboutin booties when she's performing. Neither option would be considered cheap, though. The Adidas sneakers retail for nearly $200 while the Louboutin booties hover around $1,000. But according to Underwood, no matter what she's wearing, she's going to be able to move. "I'm a pro. I can walk in anything anywhere and I'm fine," the star told Glamour at a fashion week event while walking around Manhattan in the snow in heels.
Carrie Underwood pays a personal trainer, too
Carrie Underwood is famous for her strong and killer legs. The singer has shared multiple times how important fitness is to her, even creating a line of athletic wear and a fitness app to share her secrets with others. But Underwood didn't become so fit completely on her own — the country star has had the help of a personal trainer. Underwood works with Eve Overland, a Nashville-based exercise professional. In addition to training together, the two also teamed up to launch the aforementioned fitness app, Fit52.
It's no stretch to say Overland admires Underwood's work ethic. "Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does. Carrie understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage. Working out is self care and her me time," Overland told Shape in 2024.
Anyone can have a good work ethic, but not everyone can afford to hire a personal trainer. The cost of a personal trainer varies, but the average in the United States ranges from $50 to $100 per hour. Overland doesn't publicly disclose her rates, but not just anyone can work out with her — after all, she is a celebrity trainer. She requires all clients to apply, and the application asks whether potential clients are prepared to make a financial commitment. Whatever Overland charges, it seems safe to assume it's not cheap.
The country star has a major car collection
Carrie Underwood has sung about cars in a number of songs: She has a tune called "Two Black Cadillacs" and rose to further fame after winning "American Idol" by crooning about vandalizing a vehicle in "Before He Cheats." As for her own car collection, Underwood reportedly has a couple Cadillacs of her own, as well as multiple Mercedes and a Land Rover. But the most special of Underwood's car collection might be the Ford Mustang convertible that was part of the "American Idol" prize pacakage. "I do still have the car that I won when I won 'American Idol.' So I have my blue Mustang," Underwood said on "Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen," as reported by Screen Rant. "That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee, and I'm very, very glad I still have that car." Though Underwood didn't buy the car herself, it's still worth quite a bit of money. The original MSRP was anywhere from $25,000 to $31,000 depending on the model, and that was in 2005.
Underwood may have a strong appreciation for cars, but that doesn't mean she's opposed to torching a vehicle for the sake of her art. During her Las Vegas residency, Underwood brought a Jeep Wrangler on stage as part of her set and lit it on fire during the show.
Carrie Underwood had a custom baby-proofed tour bus built
Many working moms know that it can be difficult to balance pursuing a career and raising a growing family. Carrie Underwood is no stranger to that reality, and while her career can pose some unique parenting challenges, her net worth helps solve some of those problems. For example, when Underwood embarked on her first tour after becoming a mother, she wanted to bring her son with her. Touring is notoriously difficult for adults, let alone a baby, but Underwood managed to make the environment a little more kid-friendly by purchasing a custom-built tour bus. "We've had one built that accommodates a baby a little better. In the back there's my bed, and then on the other wall is a crib that you can take the side panel down. It's just built in so he's secure in his bed and he can have his own space and everything. It all slides out so he'll have plenty of room to roam around," Underwood told Taste of Country Nights.
Underwood didn't specify how much she spent on the custom bus, but it certainly wasn't cheap. Buying a brand new tour bus can range from $100,000 to $300,000, and those are standard buses. Given all the customizations Underwood had to keep her son safe, the bus likely cost much more.
She appreciates luxury skincare products
There's no two ways about it: Carrie Underwood is a stunning person with or without makeup. And while she's certainly a natural beauty, that's not say she doesn't rely on creams, lotions, and serums. While many of Underwood's go-to products are surprisingly affordable, she also has some picks that are rather pricey. For example, one of the country star's favorite skincare products is a set of eye masks from Shiseido, which retail for $72. Underwood also likes a face oil made by Sunday Riley, which costs $40.
The singer also loves makeup. "I don't think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest. I wear makeup for me. I don't want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven't given some sort of effort. I just feel better when I have a little on," Underwood told People of her beauty preferences. For years, Underwood was a spokesperson for Almay, and she used many of their products, which are all very affordable.
Given her level of fame, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Underwood works with makeup artists. While the star has stated that she prefers to do her own makeup ahead of her shows, she does employ Melissa Schleicher as a full-time hair and makeup artist. Though it's not public information what Underwood pays Schleicher, it's safe to assume it's a major expense. Employing anyone full time using personal earnings is a luxury few can afford.