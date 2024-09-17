Matthew McConaughey's Latest Transformation Is His Most Unrecognizable Yet (Brace Yourself)

Upon seeing the video of Matthew McConaughey looking like an entirely different person, folks had hypotheses about what happened. Some commenters suggested he was losing weight for an upcoming role while others asked if this was just a typical sign of aging. It's worth noting that McConaughey does have multiple upcoming roles, which could be the reasoning for his change in appearance, as he has done this in the past. "Ozempic is taking a toll," one commenter hypothesized, suggesting that star may be using the medication, which could have caused weight loss and changes to his face. Another comment, which gained many likes and comments, stated, "Looks like facial plastic surgery gone wrong."

Yet, many folks were less focused on his physical appearance than they were his disposition. McConaughey is typically an outgoing, seemingly happy presence. Yet, this red carpet showed a different energy, with the star not even cracking a smile for photos. "What's wrong with Matthew McConaughey? Why does he look so spooked?" one X-user asked. "Wherever he is, it looks like he doesn't want to be there," another surmised. A few days later, McConaughey appeared on "Good Morning America" still looking a bit different. Once again, he seldom smiled. In this case, though, the serious subject matter he was discussing may have been the reason why. In any event, fans will surely be keeping a close eye on McConaughey in hopes of getting to the bottom of this big change.

