The Staggering Amount Of Money Demi Moore Got From Bruce Willis During Their Divorce
Like many successful actors, the untold truth behind Demi Moore's net worth is impressive, with Celebrity Net Worth placing it at $200 million. Although Moore certainly earned her fair share of that wealth through her acting career, some of her net worth came from a surprising source: the end of her relationship with Bruce Willis.
Celebrity divorces are some of the most expensive around, but Willis and Moore's divorce is one for the record books. As Hello! explains, Willis paid the "Ghost" actor approximately $90 million in their divorce settlement. This included a penthouse in New York City which, according to Architectural Digest, sold for $45 million in 2017.
Not only is this divorce settlement a staggering amount of money, but it also represents nearly half of Moore's net worth. However, what's even more surprising than the massive settlement itself is its aftermath. Despite the divorce, it appears the two stars have remained on good terms.
The divorce seems to have moved their relationship in a positive direction
The end of a marriage may be a painful memory for some people, but Demi Moore views her 2000 divorce from ex-husband Bruce Willis in a positive light. As she explains in her memoir "Inside Out" (via People), their breakup wasn't as bitter as expected. "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult ... But I didn't, and neither did he," she writes. The actor also explains that the surprisingly amicable divorce helped them turn over a new leaf: "We felt more connected [afterward] than we did before the divorce."
Even two decades later, Moore is still an active part of Willis' life, even sharing a birthday post for him in 2022. In 2024, she made an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and described how she supports Willis as he battles with frontotemporal dementia (via Entertainment Weekly). "When I'm in LA, I go over every week and I really treasure the time that we all share," she revealed. It's great to see these two letting bygones be bygones and not letting finances stand in the way of friendship and co-parenting.