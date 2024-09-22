The Staggering Amount Of Money Demi Moore Got From Bruce Willis During Their Divorce

Like many successful actors, the untold truth behind Demi Moore's net worth is impressive, with Celebrity Net Worth placing it at $200 million. Although Moore certainly earned her fair share of that wealth through her acting career, some of her net worth came from a surprising source: the end of her relationship with Bruce Willis.

Celebrity divorces are some of the most expensive around, but Willis and Moore's divorce is one for the record books. As Hello! explains, Willis paid the "Ghost" actor approximately $90 million in their divorce settlement. This included a penthouse in New York City which, according to Architectural Digest, sold for $45 million in 2017.

Not only is this divorce settlement a staggering amount of money, but it also represents nearly half of Moore's net worth. However, what's even more surprising than the massive settlement itself is its aftermath. Despite the divorce, it appears the two stars have remained on good terms.