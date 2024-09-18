Hillary Clinton's Book Reveals Vulnerable Moment Between Melania Trump & Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Melania Trump announced her eponymous memoir in August 2024, which is slated for publication on October 1. And, just a few weeks before Trump's memoir is expected to hit the shelves, fellow Former First Lady Hillary Clinton's own book "Something Lost, Something Gained" was published, on September 18, 2024. In one part of the book, Hillary wrote about all the former first ladies, Former President Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden attending Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial in November 2023. The former secretary of state didn't know Trump would be there and remarked how despite her smile, she seemed a little unsure of herself.

"We all went up to her," Hillary recalled. Then, she described a surprisingly emotional moment between Trump and another former first lady, Michelle Obama, where their stark political differences were seemingly put aside. "Jill air-kissed her cheek, and Michelle Obama gave her one of her signature big hugs," she detailed. Hillary also described greeting Trump and shaking her hand, while the bestselling author noted that she empathized with what Trump may have been feeling in that moment, writing, "I can appreciate how awkward it must have been, not knowing what kind of reception she would get after all her husband's insults directed at us Bushes, Bidens, Obamas, and Clintons alike."