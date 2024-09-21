Details About Dolly Parton's Childhood Growing Up With 11 Siblings

During an interview with People in 2024, Dolly Parton confirmed that her childhood meals frequently consisted of rabbits, squirrels, groundhogs, and various other animals that her family could hunt in the surrounding area. The Grammy winner asserted in an appearance on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" that while their diet may seem odd to some, it was entirely normal for the locals since their only other option was to go to bed hungry. In her People interview, Dolly noted that since she was one of the older ones out of her 11 siblings, she had to start helping her family prepare meals at an age when the future country icon couldn't even reach the table without hoisting herself up on a chair.

In fact, in her documentary, "Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words," the beloved "Islands in the Stream" hitmaker explained how she would let her mom get some rest and wake up at around 4 a.m. so she could pack her father's lunch and spend a few hours with him as he worked tirelessly on their tobacco farm. While Dolly looked back on the conversations she had with Robert Lee Parton fondly, the same cannot be said for a terrifying incident from her childhood.

During a 2017 interivew on the "Dr. Oz Show," the country star detailed how she severely hurt herself after landing on a broken mason jar while jumping across a fence. However, her family couldn't afford medical care, so Dolly's mom simply poured kerosene on her wounds as a makeshift antiseptic and then stitched Dolly up on the spot using household sewing needles. As the singer quipped, "She literally had to sew my toes back on."

