Dolly Parton's Most Charitable Endeavors Of All Time

Dolly Parton has consistently strived to make the world a better place with her beautiful voice, boundless positivity, and countless charitable endeavors. Speaking to People in 2021, the "Jolene" hitmaker detailed how she had experienced the tremendous joy of watching her dreams come true, so Parton made it her life's mission to help others feel the same way. The country icon further asserted that she was completely hooked on the happiness that came with making someone else's life better, so she endeavored to continue being a philanthropist for as long as possible.

In 2022, Parton was honored with the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for her generosity through the years. During her acceptance speech, the prolific singer-songwriter shared that she used her instincts for her donations, confirming, "I just give from my heart." Parton continued, "I never know what I'm going to do or why I'm going to do it. I just see a need, and if I can feel it, then I will," (via YouTube). While there's no doubt that the Grammy winner has been a shining light in our world, she always believes there's more to be done.

When Parton appeared on "Today" in December 2022, she explained that she wanted to see a brighter and kinder world in 2023 so she made a New Year's resolution: "I'm going to try my best to bring as much joy as I can and lift people up as much as I can." While these words may be specific to the year, it seems like she has followed them for decades.

