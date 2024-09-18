Melania Trump Doubles Down On Nude Modeling Like Never Before & It Totally Backfires

Melania Trump began working as a model as a teen, when Slovenian photographer Stane Jerko thought she'd look great on camera. Less than a decade later, Melania's stunning transformation led to modeling jobs in the U.S. While a lot of her work appeared in catalogs, there are also some spicier photos, like a January 2000 cover of British GQ where she's lying down naked on a furry throw on Donald Trump's private plane. As first lady, Melania touted this experience as a career highlight on her White House biography. More recently, on September 18, she celebrated it in a video on X (formerly Twitter). "Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?" Melania queried.

However, rather than answer her own question directly or show example photos, she shifted focus, asking, "Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human forum in a fashion photo shoot?" Melania then went on to show how nudity's been used in paintings and sculpture, before the video cues viewers to its main purpose: an ad for her upcoming autobiography, "Melania."

Some users on the platform were completely unimpressed. "The former First Lady and absent wife compares herself to classic naked pieces of art because she posed nude for cash," commented one user. "There is 'nude' modeling as in an *art form* and there is soft-core porn," asserted another. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, GQ editor Dylan Jones wouldn't call it art, either, but a "rather kitsch and camp story."

