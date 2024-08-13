It's a question as old as time (okay, as old as Donald Trump's presidency): is Melania Trump a villain or a victim? Ever since Donald first ran for the White House in 2015, Melania has arguably been subjected to constant public humiliation due to her husband's seemingly endless controversies. Having been repeatedly caught making a fool of himself on camera (not to mention his many incendiary Tweets), Donald Trump's transgressions are by no means a secret. But as her husband takes the stage at rallies, ranting in his idiosyncratic Trumpist speech, Melania is invariably relegated to the background. What she makes of her husband's brash persona, however, is a mystery, as she maintains a stoic poker face in public.

While her predecessors, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, have been respectively characterized as feisty and clingy, Melania has always been a far more elusive figure. "She was always in the news, one of the most recognized faces around the world, and I couldn't find basic information about her," biographer Mary Jordan told The Guardian. "A photographer said to me, 'She's like a ghost. Everyone knows her but nobody does.'" But perhaps Melania chooses to stay quiet as a coping mechanism against her own personal melancholy. Here's a look at tragic details about Melania Trump.