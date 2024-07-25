Melania Trump's Upcoming Memoir Has Everyone Shouting The Same Criticism

Back in late 2020, it was rumored Melania Trump intended to write a memoir. At the time, one of Melania's former advisors, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, had published a bestselling book about the then-first lady, "Melania and Me." Melania and Winston Wolkoff's feud played out on the page, and Melania was reportedly seeking to take control of her own narrative. Now it appears Melania was indeed working on a book behind the scenes. Her memoir "Melania" is set to debut in fall 2024, and it's already available for preorder on her website, with prices that range from $40 – $150.

On X (formerly Twitter), the most predominant criticism is that the book is a cash grab. "Does she expect anyone to buy and read it?" inquired one user. "Grift from a grifter." Another escalated the accusations further, writing, "Plagiarized Grifting." The monetary value of Melania's memoir has been under consideration since the early rumors, when an anonymous source commented that it would be an economic opportunity for then-first lady. It's currently unknown how much money Melania has received for the project.

Melania's office has characterized the book as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence" (via ABC News). However, one X user sarcastically transformed the tagline to "inspiring story about a woman who hate[s] her husband and wants to spend as little time with him as possible," referencing Melania's frequent absences from the campaign trail.

