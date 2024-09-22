Why Ty Pennington Was Once Hit With A $4 Million Lawsuit

Per TMZ, gallery owner Melissa Ross filed a lawsuit in September 2007 against Ty Pennington and his then-partner Andrea Bock after claiming the two invaded her art gallery to display their collaborative furniture line called "Art Design Home Decor" (or ADHD, for short). Pennington has also been open about his struggles with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Ross alleged that Bock approached her with an idea to create a furniture display in the gallery that would blend with the art that is traditionally displayed in the space. After shaking hands with Pennington and Bock, Ross said the pair nudged her out of her own gallery, consuming the space with only their product. Ross later sought $4 million in damages from Pennington and Bock. A representative of Pennington told TMZ, "Anyone with $320 can file a lawsuit — even a nuisance suit like this one. This suit has no merit." According to court documents, the case was dismissed in November of that year.

Pennington has been slapped with a lawsuit more than once. In 2004, the carpenter was sued by the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association after Pennington allegedly never showed up for an event that was organized by the group, even though they had a signed contract (via The Oklahoman). According to the suit, the association was seeking $22,000 in damages. Pennington denied liability.

