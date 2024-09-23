Barack Obama's Brother George Has A Dark Past. Here's What We Know

You may or may not know this about former President Barack Obama, but he has eight half-siblings scattered across the globe. One of them, George Obama, has made some headlines over the years, and not always for the right reasons. George, who met his half-brother Barack only twice in his life, is the youngest of the former president's siblings and never knew his father, who died in a car accident when he was just six months old. George lives in Kenya, and his experience is a world apart from his half-brother's. See, the youngest Obama brother hasn't exactly had a clean-cut life. In 2009, shortly after Barack took office, George found himself in trouble with the authorities for being in possession of marijuana, which is illegal in Nairobi, where he lives. "They [the police] took me from my home," he said after his arrest (via The Guardian). "I don't know why they are charging me."

George frequently found himself in trouble with the law and even served time. He belonged to a gang and admitted during an interview with NPR that he has violent tendencies. "I know how to beat people. I'm good with my fists too much," he said. He also admitted to being party to several robberies, some of which he committed at gunpoint. "I just think I'm, like, I was born a rebel, or something. I don't know. I'm not sure why," he told NPR when asked about his past crimes.

George appears to have learned from his past mistakes, however, and has spent most of his life after prison trying to give back to his community.