King Charles Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos From His Youth

There's no denying that King Charles III has maintained a fairly consistent look over the years. Sure, his hair has gone from brownish-gray to salt and pepper and finally white, but other than that, he's been a constant for at least the last three decades — and that makes images of him from his university years all the more surprising.

King Charles became the first heir of the Royal Family to earn a university degree in 1971. He earned his bachelor's degree from Cambridge University's Trinity College, and he also earned his master's there in 1975. pic.twitter.com/YrOPpGImrS — Princess Pinocchio 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PinocchPrincess) August 26, 2023

In images uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) by a royal family fan, a young Charles could be seen smiling solo while at Cambridge University's Trinity College, as well as hanging out with friends. In the latter, he was pictured beaming at someone off-camera, flashing a toothy grin that made him look so much like his late mother that we did a double take. In both pictures, Charles' thick, dark hair stands out, as does his young, gangly frame.

The second picture uploaded to X seems to show Charles at a play rehearsal, as each person present has what looks like a script in front of them. The then-Prince of Wales looked incredibly at ease, which checks out, since as fans of the king will know, one of the highlights of Charles' college experience was his time spent with the institution's drama society. In fact, in one 1970 interview, he hinted that being part of the drama society had helped him with his official role. Of course, in more recent years, we've seen more glimpses of that, with the now-king making a surprise cameo for The Royal Shakespeare Company's "Hamlet"-inspired sketch. However, a love of acting isn't the only thing to have stayed consistent in spite of the former Prince of Wales' transformation.