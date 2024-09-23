What We Know About Trump Jr's Rumored Mistress Bettina Anderson
Despite his busy days stumping for his father's re-election campaign and hosting his MAGA-supporting Rumble podcast, Donald Trump Jr. apparently has at least a little time for fun. A public sighting with model Bettina Anderson added fuel to the breakup rumors between Don Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. In August 2024, the Daily Mail released a photo of the politician enjoying brunch with Anderson at a local restaurant in Palm Beach. Unidentified eyewitnesses clarified that it appeared to be much more than just a friendly meal too since Anderson was seen kissing Don Jr. and touching him under the table in a manner that, well, let's just say Guilfoyle probably wouldn't have approved. But who is this semi-mystery woman?
The West Palm Beach native is more than just a popular influencer and wearer of high-end designer duds. Anderson, along with her two brothers, founded The Paradise Fund, a relief organization specializing in getting essential supplies to residents of areas ravaged by hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. In addition to helping Florida residents, the group has assisted victims in the Bahamas and — perhaps somewhat ironically — Haiti. Like her rumored boyfriend, Anderson has a notable pedigree. Her late father and grandfather were both well-known Florida bank executives; dad Harry Loy Anderson Jr. even became America's youngest-ever bank president when he was elevated to the post at the age of just 26.
The younger Anderson also tried his hand at other businesses, including citrus growing. Meanwhile, Bettina's mother, Inger Anderson, is also a philanthropist and adventure-lover whose social media account is filled with pictures of hiking trips, beach workouts, and jaunts to Europe. The model also has three sisters, including her twin Kristina McPherson, and is a proud aunt to two nephews and two nieces.
Bettina Anderson's favorite TV show could be problematic for Don Jr.
No one could accuse the eldest Trump son of slumming it with his rumored new gal pal. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle live an insanely lavish life, and evidently so does Bettina Anderson. In a 2016 interview with Palm Beach Illustrated, the socialite shared some of her favorite things, and we're not talking raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Anderson's taste runs more towards fur-lined Gucci mules, bespoke Nick Fouquet hats, gold Cartier bracelets, cashmere blankets, and steak tartare from the most top-tier restaurants (no word on the quality of her kitchen skills, unlike Guilfoyle, who posts cooking videos of herself making dinner while wearing cocktail dresses and stilettos).
In addition to Anderson's successful career and impressive charitable work, she also boasts a fabulous sense of humor. The model's Instagram page is, naturally, filled with glamorous photoshoots, but it's worth checking out the captions too. Some examples: "Netflix really needs a category called 'easy to follow while looking at my phone the whole time,'" "If I didn't watch any of the other Chiefs seasons, can I just jump right into the Taylor Swift one or will I be lost?" and "It takes 16 muscles to turn over and fall back asleep. Follow me for more fitness tips."
One of Anderson's favorite leisure activities might be problematic where Don Jr. is concerned, however. No, not her passion for spearfishing in the Bahamas — Don's a deep-sea guy himself. As Bettina told Palm Beach Illustrated, she loves bingeing the HBO comedy "Veep," in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred as fictional vice president Selina Meyer, who decides to throw her own hat into the presidential ring when her boss opts not to run again. That scenario might be a little too close to home for a man who's trying to get his own dad into the White House.