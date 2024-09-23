What We Know About Trump Jr's Rumored Mistress Bettina Anderson

Despite his busy days stumping for his father's re-election campaign and hosting his MAGA-supporting Rumble podcast, Donald Trump Jr. apparently has at least a little time for fun. A public sighting with model Bettina Anderson added fuel to the breakup rumors between Don Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. In August 2024, the Daily Mail released a photo of the politician enjoying brunch with Anderson at a local restaurant in Palm Beach. Unidentified eyewitnesses clarified that it appeared to be much more than just a friendly meal too since Anderson was seen kissing Don Jr. and touching him under the table in a manner that, well, let's just say Guilfoyle probably wouldn't have approved. But who is this semi-mystery woman?

Advertisement

The West Palm Beach native is more than just a popular influencer and wearer of high-end designer duds. Anderson, along with her two brothers, founded The Paradise Fund, a relief organization specializing in getting essential supplies to residents of areas ravaged by hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. In addition to helping Florida residents, the group has assisted victims in the Bahamas and — perhaps somewhat ironically — Haiti. Like her rumored boyfriend, Anderson has a notable pedigree. Her late father and grandfather were both well-known Florida bank executives; dad Harry Loy Anderson Jr. even became America's youngest-ever bank president when he was elevated to the post at the age of just 26.

Advertisement

The younger Anderson also tried his hand at other businesses, including citrus growing. Meanwhile, Bettina's mother, Inger Anderson, is also a philanthropist and adventure-lover whose social media account is filled with pictures of hiking trips, beach workouts, and jaunts to Europe. The model also has three sisters, including her twin Kristina McPherson, and is a proud aunt to two nephews and two nieces.