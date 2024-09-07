Kimberly Guilfoyle Serves Up Her Most Inappropriate Look Yet In Bizarre New Cooking Video
Lest you think Kimberly Guilfoyle is merely a MAGA mouthpiece and long-time fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., she's out to change her image. Yes, she spends most of her time rallying for her future father-in-law, Donald Sr., and critiquing Vice President Kamala Harris on her Rumble podcast. But when she's not in front of the microphone, the former Fox News host spends time in the kitchen making meals for Don Jr. and their combined five children, and teaching her fans how to do the same. Alas, her attire and technique might need some punching up if she ever hopes to become the next Food Network host.
For the last few weeks, Guilfoyle's social media posts have been focused on politics. But on September 6, she returned to form with a new personal video on Instagram. It's the latest in her series of "Cooking With KG" clips featuring Guilfoyle in a decidedly inappropriate chef's outfit. Promising a delicious dinner "to please your family and yourself and your tummy," she demonstrated her prep for making a simple salad and seasoned lamb chops. (The meal included Parmesan-topped asparagus as well, but she covered that part in her previous video.)
The demo wasn't quite a perfect tradwife flex, however. Guilfoyle wore a dress more appropriate for a summer wedding than a kitchen: strapless floral with a high side slit, complemented by chunky-soled sandals. Her hair was long and loose, hanging over the meat as she added garlic marinade and other seasonings. Most wince-enducing was the paring knife in her hand, which Guilfoyle swung around freely as she gestured. (Her miming of grating Parmesan came dangerously close to an ER visit.)
Guilfoyle's critics might turn down a dinner invite
On X, formerly Twitter, Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski posted Kimberly Guilfoyle's latest cooking video and let his followers do the talking. Sure enough, they had words to say about Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfit, as well as her free-falling 'do. "It looks like a side of hair might be served with the lamb," cringed one.
There were critiques of her recipe, as well. Despite her promise of a healthy dinner, Guilfoyle's lamb chop recipe calls for regular salt, kosher salt, and Goya brand adobo seasoning, whose first ingredient is also salt. (On the other side of the spectrum, a Puerto Rican writer felt she didn't use enough of the traditional spice.) Diners watching their blood pressure might have to give this one a pass. The use of jarred black pepper was another turn-off: "Anyone that doesn't use freshly ground pepper has no business in a kitchen," declared a commenter. On top of all that, Guilfoyle drizzled olive oil on top of the meat after seasoning it, whereas most chefs do so beforehand to help the spices stick.
The most tone-deaf portion of the video was the meal itself. The Trump team's campaign takes plenty of swings at the economy under President Biden's administration, claiming the average American can't afford to buy groceries. But Donald Trump Jr. and his family have no trouble enjoying a meal that includes 16 imported Australian lamb chops (from the rack, which is the most expensive cut). Guilfoyle's salad incorporates mini yellow, red, and orange peppers, which can go for as much as $7 a bag. Maybe Guilfoyle should take a cue from the Duggar family — another conservative American clan — who typically fed their family of 19 on cheaper bulk meals like tater tot casserole and chili Frito pie.