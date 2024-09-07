Kimberly Guilfoyle Serves Up Her Most Inappropriate Look Yet In Bizarre New Cooking Video

Lest you think Kimberly Guilfoyle is merely a MAGA mouthpiece and long-time fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., she's out to change her image. Yes, she spends most of her time rallying for her future father-in-law, Donald Sr., and critiquing Vice President Kamala Harris on her Rumble podcast. But when she's not in front of the microphone, the former Fox News host spends time in the kitchen making meals for Don Jr. and their combined five children, and teaching her fans how to do the same. Alas, her attire and technique might need some punching up if she ever hopes to become the next Food Network host.

For the last few weeks, Guilfoyle's social media posts have been focused on politics. But on September 6, she returned to form with a new personal video on Instagram. It's the latest in her series of "Cooking With KG" clips featuring Guilfoyle in a decidedly inappropriate chef's outfit. Promising a delicious dinner "to please your family and yourself and your tummy," she demonstrated her prep for making a simple salad and seasoned lamb chops. (The meal included Parmesan-topped asparagus as well, but she covered that part in her previous video.)

The demo wasn't quite a perfect tradwife flex, however. Guilfoyle wore a dress more appropriate for a summer wedding than a kitchen: strapless floral with a high side slit, complemented by chunky-soled sandals. Her hair was long and loose, hanging over the meat as she added garlic marinade and other seasonings. Most wince-enducing was the paring knife in her hand, which Guilfoyle swung around freely as she gestured. (Her miming of grating Parmesan came dangerously close to an ER visit.)

