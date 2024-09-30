Strange Things About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship That Everyone Ignores

For almost the entirety of the time that Taylor Swift has been famous, her dating history has been rife with musicians and actors. But in September 2023, that all changed when the country-turned-pop legend was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game rooting for tight end Travis Kelce. After weeks of speculation, she and the NFL superstar took their romance public.

A month later, Kelce said during a press conference that while he felt "on top of the world after the Super Bowl," he felt "even more on top of the world" since linking with Swift. Meanwhile, Swift seemingly gushed over their relationship on her "The Tortured Poet's Department" album with the songs "So High School" and "The Alchemy."

In a nutshell, their love story seems right out of a rom-com. Swift, a global pop phenomenon, dates hunky Kelce, who has three Superbowl wins to his name — what's not to love? They're both in the prime of their career and are adored by America. In fact, fans on both sides have welcomed their courtship with open arms, with many speculating that the couple will get married. But are Swift and Kelce as perfect as they seem? There are a few weird things about their relationship that seemingly everyone ignores.

