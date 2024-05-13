Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors Peak After Their Flirt-Fest At Eras Tour Stop

Are those wedding bells chiming in the distance? Swifties sure seem to think so. Ever since the engagement rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began, fans and supporters of #Tayvis are convinced the couple will be tying the knot sometime in the (perhaps near) future. Some even think Swift and Kelce are unofficially engaged already. Rumors of marriage for the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exploded even more after Kelce headed to Paris to watch the Eras Tour again accompanied by Swift's friend, Gigi Hadid and Hadid's beau, Bradley Cooper, on May 12. While Cooper's dancing was worse than we expected, there were plenty of flirtatious moments between Kelce and Swift to offset the awkwardness.

The new "The Tortured Poets Department" set especially got Swifties talking. In the transition from "But Daddy I Love Him" to a snippet of "So High School" (which is believed to be about Kelce), Swift blew a kiss seemingly in Kelce's direction, according to fan footage uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. Later in the song, Swift sang, "'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you." A video of that moment on X was captioned, "Gigi [Hadid] pointed at Travis while Travis pointed at Taylor GOD THEY ARE MARRIED." A fan replied, "END GAME." They were seemingly alluding to Swift's song of the same name and the belief that Kelce and Swift's relationship is solid and could last forever.

Another fan tweeted: "I just really need Travis and Taylor to get married. That is all."