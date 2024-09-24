What Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Looks Like Makeup-Free

Netflix's steamy regency romp "Bridgerton" has been enchanting audiences since its release in 2020. The show, based on Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels, follows each of the siblings from the Bridgerton family as they find love and deal with the emotional hurdles that come with that. Actor Nicola Coughlan has been playing Penelope Featherington since Season 1, but in Season 3, she got her chance to step into the leading lady role when Penelope and Luke Newton's character Colin Bridgerton discover their friendship is something more.

Coughlan went makeup-free at the start of a May 2024 video with Vogue, where the "Derry Girls" actor showed off her skincare and makeup routine. Her skin was glowing even before she began the routine. Coughlan, who has had a stunning transformation, opened up about dealing with acne as a younger person, before explaining her theory on why she thinks she has healthy skin.

"But I also grew up in Galway, in the west of Ireland, and it is so rainy there," Coughlan said. "Like we never see sunlight. People think I'm kidding when I say that, but I do think that had a huge, huge effect on ... my skin, you know, staying relatively healthy." Coughlan also applied sunscreen during the video and said not having money to throw around in her '20s before she was famous may have helped her skin, since she didn't go on holidays to sunny destinations. "But yeah, it is not worth the suntan," Coughlan added. "It's not."

