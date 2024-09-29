The Iconic Cartoon Character Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Voiced

Lacey Chabert has been acting for a long time, long before she graced television screens as one of Hallmark's biggest and brightest stars. For example, Chabert and fellow Hallmark actor Kimberly J. Brown have an enduring friendship after both actors started their careers on Broadway in 1991. Chabert also appeared in the soap opera "All My Children" as a kid in 1993, but '90s kids are more likely to remember Chabert for a cartoon character she voiced.

Chabert brought the character of Eliza Thornberry from "The Wild Thornberrys" to life on Nickelodeon from 1998 through 2004. She also voiced the character in the movie of the same name and the crossover flick "Rugrats Go Wild." In the show, Eliza could communicate with animals. Eliza traveled around the globe with her parents and siblings (and a chimpanzee) as her parents filmed a nature program.

On TikTok in September 2024, Chabert reminded her followers and fans that she had voiced Eliza by recreating the title sequence. A photo of Eliza popped up on the screen as well, and while some fans in the comments were surprised, others already knew. One fan mentioned one of Chabert's earliest performances and one of her Hallmark projects and said, "I did know this. I've been a fan of yours since Star Search. And I'm looking forward to His and Hers!"

