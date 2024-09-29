The Iconic Cartoon Character Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Voiced
Lacey Chabert has been acting for a long time, long before she graced television screens as one of Hallmark's biggest and brightest stars. For example, Chabert and fellow Hallmark actor Kimberly J. Brown have an enduring friendship after both actors started their careers on Broadway in 1991. Chabert also appeared in the soap opera "All My Children" as a kid in 1993, but '90s kids are more likely to remember Chabert for a cartoon character she voiced.
Chabert brought the character of Eliza Thornberry from "The Wild Thornberrys" to life on Nickelodeon from 1998 through 2004. She also voiced the character in the movie of the same name and the crossover flick "Rugrats Go Wild." In the show, Eliza could communicate with animals. Eliza traveled around the globe with her parents and siblings (and a chimpanzee) as her parents filmed a nature program.
On TikTok in September 2024, Chabert reminded her followers and fans that she had voiced Eliza by recreating the title sequence. A photo of Eliza popped up on the screen as well, and while some fans in the comments were surprised, others already knew. One fan mentioned one of Chabert's earliest performances and one of her Hallmark projects and said, "I did know this. I've been a fan of yours since Star Search. And I'm looking forward to His and Hers!"
Chabert enjoyed making 'The Wild Thornberrys'
In a 2002 interview about "The Wild Thornberrys" film, Lacey Chabert talked about how enjoyable of an experience that franchise was. She told the Chicago Tribune, "I was 13 when I started, and it's even more fun as I get older. It's fun to act like a 12-year-old, and I really enjoy the fact that kids enjoy the show so much." Chabert also talked about their shocked reaction when she does Eliza's voice for them.
While being interviewed by Entertainment Weekly in 2014 for her animated show "Transformers Rescue Bots," Chabert spoke more about why she enjoys working on animated projects. "I like that in voice acting you can play different characters than you can when you're on camera and you're limited by your physical being," Chabert said. She also mentioned how not having to worry about hair, makeup, or clothes was nice.
In 2021, Chabert's daughter Julia watched "The Wild Thornberrys" TV show for the first time. Chabert said so in a Facebook post, before reminiscing on bringing her nephews to the film's premiere. "It was such a treat to be a part of this sweet show," Chabert added. "I'll always treasure the memories from those years!"