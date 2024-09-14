Everything We Know About Hallmark Christmas Movie Queen Lacey Chabert's Daughter
Lacey Chabert brought her star power to Hallmark in 2010, and since then, she's appeared in over 30 movies for the network. Chabert has been acting since childhood, and audiences watched her grow up on "Party of Five." In 2023, her career came full circle when she partnered with "Party of Five" co-star Scott Wolf, and they played siblings in Hallmark's "A Merry Scottish Christmas."
Off-screen, Chabert's been married to David Nehdar since 2013. Their daughter, Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, was born in September 2016. Julia's named after her maternal grandmother, Julie Chabert. Chabert recalled the pivotal experience of holding her daughter just after she was born. "The pure joy of finally being able to see and kiss her sweet little face was a moment I'll treasure forever," she divulged to People. Chabert noted that the experience surpassed her expectations, writing on Instagram, "There's simply no way to explain the depth of my love for my little girl."
The Hallmark star has shared occasional updates as her daughter grows, including an adorable video of Julia laughing and dancing when she turned one. However, as she's grown, Chabert has been sharing photos that don't reveal her daughter's face to protect her privacy. When she was a toddler, Chabert described Julia to E! News as "fun and sassy and so sweet." She noted Julia exhibited some acting talents of her own. When Chabert gave Julia a time-out, she appeared to cry, then broke into laughter when she thought her mom wasn't listening.
Julia's watched snippets of Chabert's films
Julia Nehdar's been going to work with her mom, Lacey Chabert, since before she was born and Chabert was working on the movie "A Wish for Christmas." When Juila was a baby and toddler, Chabert became more selective with roles and Julia frequently accompanied her mom to work. Julia's also watched some of the finished films with Chabert –- although her support only extends so far. "She'll be like, 'Yay Mommy, go Mommy, can we watch Barbie now?'" the actor informed BUILD. When Julia watched a portion of "Mean Girls," she was particularly struck by the name of Chabert's character: Gretchen Weiners.
On other ocasions, Julia stays home with her dad, David Nehdar, and an aunt while her mom works. Just before Julia turned six, Chabert posted her regret that she wasn't home to see her daughter off on the first day of school. "We facetime nonstop," the actor explained on Instagram, "but of course I still feel terrible that I'm not there."
Since she was a toddler, Julia's been a big fan of Minnie Mouse, and she's even played with a retro Minnie Colorforms toy that has a picture of Chabert on the box. Chabert even coordinated with an actor to play Minnie when Julia turned two, and the pair celebrated her third birthday at Disneyland. Chabert works hard to make sure Julia's birthdays are special. When Julia was five, Chabert used her crafting skills to create a mermaid-inspired bash.