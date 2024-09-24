The Wildest Rumors About Lauren Boebert, Debunked
When you're a politician, crazy rumors are part of the package, and U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, has had her fair share of those. She's been embroiled in controversy since she first took office in 2021, but she's also been the target of some wild accusations that were very damaging to her career.
Boebert is known for being an avid supporter of abortion bans, so when rumors started swirling that she had not one but two abortions in the past, it caused a media uproar, and Boebert and her team were left putting out fires left and right. The accusation originated from American Muckrakers PAC, which formerly managed to damage the reputation of U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, and his re-election bid failed miserably. Upon targeting Boebert, however, the super PAC found itself in hot water with her lawyers. Their claims that Boebert had an abortion at 18 and 23, respectively, were denied in statements from her legal team and by Boebert herself. Boebert told the Washington Examiner that she happened to have been pregnant with two of her sons (who are both alive and well) during both time frames of the alleged abortions.
David Wheeler, co-founder of American Muckrakers PAC, eventually confessed to CNN that he and his team had been hasty in publishing the allegations, admitting that claims of Boebert having an abortion in 2004 were false and that there was a mix-up with the dates. He then alleged she had an abortion in the fall of 2005. Boebert and her legal team continued to deny the allegations. In a legal letter sent to the super PAC, Boebert's attorney wrote, "We have irrefutable evidence that each one of these statements is patently false. You knew this, though" (via Newsweek).
A rumor that Lauren worked as an escort was quickly debunked
Aside from claiming that Lauren Boebert had two abortions, American Muckrakers PAC also alleged that she used to work as an escort and presented photographs (which were later confirmed not to be of Boebert) as proof. The organization claimed Boebert was an escort for hire on SugarDaddyMeet.com, but a spokesperson for the site told CNN they had "no record of Congresswoman Boebert using this website." David Wheeler, co-founder of American Muckrakers PAC, claimed he'd seen other photographs of Boebert which were used for her profile on the site. He could not provide these photographs to CNN as proof, saying they were not in his possession.
Boebert raged against the damaging claims, telling the Washington Examiner, "This is completely baseless and disgusting, and these allegations are completely false." She added that she was fighting the outrageous claims "with the full force of the law," not only to defend herself but to ensure no one else would have to go through a similar smear campaign in the future.
While making an appearance on the podcast "Fearless" with Tomi Lahren, Boebert said her team would be releasing evidence that disproves Wheeler's claims. "These are all lies, and isn't it interesting that this came from the party of 'believe all women,'" Boebert argued (via Newsweek). "They lied about me and they knew they were lying, and that is absolutely illegal," she added.
The media had the dates of an accident allegedly caused by Boebert mixed up
Anyone who's been keeping an eye on American politics for long enough has probably heard about the ATV accident Lauren Boebert was said to have caused in 2019. The Daily Mail reported the incident, saying a source told them the congresswoman (who back then was prepping for the 2020 primary elections) ran off after the accident, leaving her sister-in-law Tori Hooper, her son, and their dog behind. "She begged Tori not to say anything. She tried to use her money. 'She said: 'I'll pay for it all,'" the source claimed. Hooper's mother confirmed the accident to the outlet, saying Hooper sustained serious injuries.
When American Muckrakers PAC dug up dirt on Boebert, the accident was also mentioned, and it was alleged that Boebert was driving under the influence at the time. Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Boebert debunked the claims, saying the Daily Mail had its facts woefully wrong. She did, however, admit that a similar accident took place on May 12, 2019, noting she was yet to announce her bid for Congress at the time and that she didn't abandon anyone.
Boebert backed up her story with photographs taken on the day. "My husband drove her [Hooper] to the hospital, I followed behind her in my husband's jeep with the rest of our children, and the rest of our party soon followed," Boebert said. "There were no tow trucks, no airlifting in Moab, and there was certainly no drinking." She also debunked the Daily Mail's claims that she begged Hooper not to tell anyone what happened. "This was not something that was secret. We were in a very, very large group. I would have had to beg a lot of people to stay silent," Boebert said.
Lauren and 50 Cent never dated
Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert finalized their divorce in late 2023, so when she posted a snap of her and 50 Cent (who has plenty of surprising friendships), to X, formerly Twitter, looking rather cozy, the internet had a bit of a meltdown. She captioned it, "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!" 50 Cent, in return, posted a picture of him and Boebert to his own account, captioning it, "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good."
Naturally, the pictures set tongues wagging that the congresswoman and rapper might be more than just friends, and the first chance they got, TMZ cornered Boebert and asked her about her relationship with 50 Cent. "It was just a picture," she said. "He just came in to say hi to a lot of legislators. I was one of many." TMZ tried to get the tea from 50 Cent as well, asking him if he would date Boebert. "I'm not even dating right now," he responded.