The Wildest Rumors About Lauren Boebert, Debunked

When you're a politician, crazy rumors are part of the package, and U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, has had her fair share of those. She's been embroiled in controversy since she first took office in 2021, but she's also been the target of some wild accusations that were very damaging to her career.

Boebert is known for being an avid supporter of abortion bans, so when rumors started swirling that she had not one but two abortions in the past, it caused a media uproar, and Boebert and her team were left putting out fires left and right. The accusation originated from American Muckrakers PAC, which formerly managed to damage the reputation of U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, and his re-election bid failed miserably. Upon targeting Boebert, however, the super PAC found itself in hot water with her lawyers. Their claims that Boebert had an abortion at 18 and 23, respectively, were denied in statements from her legal team and by Boebert herself. Boebert told the Washington Examiner that she happened to have been pregnant with two of her sons (who are both alive and well) during both time frames of the alleged abortions.

David Wheeler, co-founder of American Muckrakers PAC, eventually confessed to CNN that he and his team had been hasty in publishing the allegations, admitting that claims of Boebert having an abortion in 2004 were false and that there was a mix-up with the dates. He then alleged she had an abortion in the fall of 2005. Boebert and her legal team continued to deny the allegations. In a legal letter sent to the super PAC, Boebert's attorney wrote, "We have irrefutable evidence that each one of these statements is patently false. You knew this, though" (via Newsweek).